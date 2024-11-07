Bing’s last Stage to Screen presentation of the year is ‘Prima Facie,’ with Jodie Comer

From staff reports

Rounding out the Bing Theater’s last presentation of Stage to Screen plays this year is “Prima Facie,” written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin.

Jodie Comer, of “Killing Eve,” plays Olivier in the Tony Award-winning one-woman play, which premiered at the Stables Theatre in Sydney, Australia.

Stage to Screen productions are specially filmed live theater performances that are replayed on the big screen to be later enjoyed by audiences across the globe. “Prima Facie” was filmed for Stage to Screen at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

In “Prima Facie,” Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister, according to the playbill. Tessa has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending, cross-examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

“Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game,” the playbill reads.

Spokane’s Patty Dicker helped bring the Stage to Screen events to life at the Bing and is set to bring them back next year with “A Motive and the Cue” on Jan. 12.

“Prima Facie” runs from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 at bingcrosbytheater.com or at the door.