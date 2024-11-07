Prep roundup: Ridgeline, West Valley girls soccer win district titles; West Valley volleyball beats Pullman in district championship
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
West Valley 5, Pullman 0: Jenna Howe scored a goal and assisted on two others and the top-seeded Eagles (17-0-1) beat the visiting second-seeded Greyhounds (11-6) in the District 2A championship game. Both teams advanced to the District 5/6 crossover on Saturday. Karlee Rodrick made one save in the shutout, and Chloe Van Wey and Kailey Willis scored and assisted on a goal.
Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2 (SO): Maleah Moore scored the go-ahead goal in a shootout and the visiting fourth-seeded Falcons (10-6-2) beat the second-seeded Wildcats (13-3) in the District 6 3A championship game. Both teams advanced to state. Natalie Thompson and Emmy Van Lith scored in regulation for the Falcons.
Chiawana 1, Lewis and Clark 0: Mylie Anderson scored in the 66th minute and the Riverhawks (18-1) edged the fourth-seeded Tigers (14-3-2) in the District 6 4A championship at ONE Spokane Stadium. Elaina Queral made 10 saves for LC, which faces Richland on Saturday in the winner-to-state second-place game.
Richland 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): Jennah Wanner evened the game in the 63rd minute on a penalty kick but the visiting second-seeded Bombers (15-4) edged the top-seeded Bullpups (13-5-1) in a shootout 4-3 in a District 6 4A elimination game.
Boys soccer
Upper Columbia 1, St. George’s 0 (SO): The visiting fourth-seeded Lions (10-5) beat the second-seeded Dragons (11-6-1) 6-5 in a shootout to win the District 5/6 championship game. Both teams qualified for state.
Volleyball
West Valley 3, Pullman 1: Tala Gilchrist had 13 kills with three aces, Kendall Focht added 31 assists and the top-seeded Eagles (17-1) beat the second-seeded Greyhounds (12-6) 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 in the District 6 2A championship match. Both teams move on to the District 5/6 crossover Saturday.
Freeman 3, Liberty 0: The Scotties (17-2) swept the Lancers (13-6) in the District 6 2B championship match. Both teams advance to state.
Colfax 3, Davenport 1: The Bulldogs (9-12) beat the Gorillas (15-5) in the District 6 2B third-place match. Both teams move on to state.
Oakesdale 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 1: Bradyn Henley had 18 kills and three blocks and the Nighthawks (21-0) beat the Wildcats (18-2) 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 in the District 6 1B championship match. Both teams advanced to state. Kaidyn Maioho had 20 kills and three aces for WCK.
Walla Walla Valley 3, Valley Christian 0: The Knights (15-3) swept the Panthers (12-7) in the District 6 1B third-place game. Both teams advanced to state.
Football
East Valley 21, Grandview 20: Dean Deakins rushed 27 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns and the Knights (3-7) edged the visiting Greyhounds (2-8) in a Week 10 nonleague game. Jackson Halela hauled in a 47-yard catch-and-run from Dakota Jackson for East Valley, which built a 21-7 lead through three quarters and held on to the season-ending win.
Eisenhower 38, University 19: The Cadets (3-7) beat the visiting Titans (1-9) in a Week 10 nonleague game at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Details were unavailable.