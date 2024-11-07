Prep roundup: Ridgeline, West Valley girls soccer win district titles; West Valley volleyball beats Pullman in district championship

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

West Valley 5, Pullman 0: Jenna Howe scored a goal and assisted on two others and the top-seeded Eagles (17-0-1) beat the visiting second-seeded Greyhounds (11-6) in the District 2A championship game. Both teams advanced to the District 5/6 crossover on Saturday. Karlee Rodrick made one save in the shutout, and Chloe Van Wey and Kailey Willis scored and assisted on a goal.

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2 (SO): Maleah Moore scored the go-ahead goal in a shootout and the visiting fourth-seeded Falcons (10-6-2) beat the second-seeded Wildcats (13-3) in the District 6 3A championship game. Both teams advanced to state. Natalie Thompson and Emmy Van Lith scored in regulation for the Falcons.

Chiawana 1, Lewis and Clark 0: Mylie Anderson scored in the 66th minute and the Riverhawks (18-1) edged the fourth-seeded Tigers (14-3-2) in the District 6 4A championship at ONE Spokane Stadium. Elaina Queral made 10 saves for LC, which faces Richland on Saturday in the winner-to-state second-place game.

Richland 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): Jennah Wanner evened the game in the 63rd minute on a penalty kick but the visiting second-seeded Bombers (15-4) edged the top-seeded Bullpups (13-5-1) in a shootout 4-3 in a District 6 4A elimination game.

Boys soccer

Upper Columbia 1, St. George’s 0 (SO): The visiting fourth-seeded Lions (10-5) beat the second-seeded Dragons (11-6-1) 6-5 in a shootout to win the District 5/6 championship game. Both teams qualified for state.

Volleyball

West Valley 3, Pullman 1: Tala Gilchrist had 13 kills with three aces, Kendall Focht added 31 assists and the top-seeded Eagles (17-1) beat the second-seeded Greyhounds (12-6) 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 in the District 6 2A championship match. Both teams move on to the District 5/6 crossover Saturday.

Freeman 3, Liberty 0: The Scotties (17-2) swept the Lancers (13-6) in the District 6 2B championship match. Both teams advance to state.

Colfax 3, Davenport 1: The Bulldogs (9-12) beat the Gorillas (15-5) in the District 6 2B third-place match. Both teams move on to state.

Oakesdale 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 1: Bradyn Henley had 18 kills and three blocks and the Nighthawks (21-0) beat the Wildcats (18-2) 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 in the District 6 1B championship match. Both teams advanced to state. Kaidyn Maioho had 20 kills and three aces for WCK.

Walla Walla Valley 3, Valley Christian 0: The Knights (15-3) swept the Panthers (12-7) in the District 6 1B third-place game. Both teams advanced to state.

Football

East Valley 21, Grandview 20: Dean Deakins rushed 27 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns and the Knights (3-7) edged the visiting Greyhounds (2-8) in a Week 10 nonleague game. Jackson Halela hauled in a 47-yard catch-and-run from Dakota Jackson for East Valley, which built a 21-7 lead through three quarters and held on to the season-ending win.

Eisenhower 38, University 19: The Cadets (3-7) beat the visiting Titans (1-9) in a Week 10 nonleague game at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Details were unavailable.