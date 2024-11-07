State high school cross country: Everything you need to know about Saturday’s races

State cross country





When: Saturday

Where: Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco

At stake: The top four teams in each race earn trophies. The top 16 finishers in the 4A, 2A and 1A boys and girls races and 2B boys and 2B/1B boys receive medals. The top 20 boys and girls in 3A receive medals. The top eight finishers in 1B boys receive medals.

4A boys

Race time: 3 p.m.

At a glance: Issaquah is the defending champ and Ezra Teeples of Kamiakin is the defending individual champ. Lewis and Clark jumped from fourth to first in the final coaches poll Sunday. The Tigers, state champs in 2017, went through the Greater Spokane League undefeated and cruised to a District 6 title. LC’s pack mentality should serve it well at state. It should be a four-team battle between LC, Kamiakin, Issaquah and Arlington.

3A boys

Race time: 2:30 p.m.

At a glance: Seattle Prep is seeking a threepeat, but Mercer Island has been ranked No. 1 all season. Owen Powell of Mercer Island is the defending champ and is heavily favored to repeat. Mt. Spokane was second last year and has its work cut out to earn a trophy. Cheney knocked off Mt. Spokane in the District 6 meet. Mt. Spokane seniors Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann finished fourth and sixth, respectively, a year ago and will be in the mix for top three .

2A boys

Race time: 12:30 p.m.

At a glance: Sehome is defending state champ and is ranked No. 1. No GSL teams or individuals are in the mix for trophies or medals.

1A boys

Race time: Noon

At a glance: Top-ranked Cedar Park Christian is the defending champ and Will Carroll of Annie Wright is back to defend his title. Colville and Lakeside have an outside shot at earning a trophy.

2B boys

Race time: 11:30 a.m.

At a glance: This is the first year that the 2B/1B boys have been split into separate races. Valley Christian won the 2B/1B title last year and is ranked No. 1 in 1B. In 2B, Mount Vernon Christian is ranked No. 1 but St. George’s, which won a district title, is second. Emmitt Warren of Chewelah will challenge for a state title and Shawn Jones will help St. George’s battle for a team title.

1B boys

Race time: 11 a.m.

At a glance: Westin Madden is expected to lead Valley Christian to a title. He is ranked second in 2B/1B in the athletic.net rankings.

4A girls

Race time: 1:30 p.m.

At a glance: Top-ranked Mt. Si is favored to defend its title. Gonzaga Prep captured the District 6 title and is ranked fourth. Freshman Erin McMahon and sophomore Claire Gee finished 1-2 at district to lead Gonzaga Prep.

3A girls

Race time: 1 p.m.

At a glance: Central Kitsap is the defending champion. Mercer Island is ranked No. 1, led by sisters Sophia and Victoria Rodriguez, who finished 1-2 last year. Mt. Spokane made a big jump to fourth after a record-performing meet at district.

2A girls

Race time: 10:30 a.m.

At a glance: Top-ranked Sehome is back to defend its state title. West Valley is ranked fifth and finished second at district. Veronica Garcia of East Valley, who was the GSL leader and placed 13th at state last year, was declared ineligible the week before district.

1A girls

Race time: 10 a.m.

At a glance: Lakeside is the defending state champ. The Eagles are ranked second behind Cedar Park Christian.

2B/1B girls

Race time: 9:30 a.m.

At a glance: There aren’t enough teams to break this race into two. Pope John Paul II is the defending champ and Ruby Henry of Pope John Paul II is the defending champ. But watch out for St. George’s, which is ranked second. Junior Regan Thomas and senior Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s are far and away the state leaders.