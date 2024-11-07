Week 10 prep football preview: Greater Spokane League sends seven teams to opening round of playoffs

The postseason is upon us.

Nine Greater Spokane League and Northeast A teams qualified for the Week 10 postseason games, with five earning home games in the Round of 32 (24 in 1A).

The Washington Football Coaches Association, which announced the pairings on Sunday, did not release seed information for the opening round. Teams will be reseeded for state play, which officially starts with the Round of 16 next week.

Let’s take a look at the matchups heading into weekend play.

4A

Woodinville (3-6) at Gonzaga Prep (9-0): Saturday 2 p.m. The Bullpups are fourth in the state’s RPI system and No. 4 in the Associated Press state media poll. They scored the most points in the GSL 4A/3A and tied for fewest allowed. Despite changing head coaches for the first time in 16 years, they didn’t skip a beat. Key players: RB Noah Holman (1,076 rush yards, 16 total TDs); RB Jonah Keller (698 rush yards, 306 receiving yards, 11 total TDs); QB Sam Kincaid (235 rush yards, three TDs, 932 pass yards, 13 TDs).

“How did a 3-6 Woodinville team make the playoffs?” was easily the most asked question this week. It’s a simple, but not great, two-part answer. The KingCo is split into three tiers based upon traditional football strength. Each of the six teams in the top tier (five 4A teams, one 3A team) automatically qualified for the Round of 32. Also, if you host a 32-team high school tournament, some teams with losing records are going to get in.

Eastmont (7-2) at Mead (8-1): Friday 6 p.m. The Panthers (12th RPI, No. 7 AP) were second in scoring, tied with G-Prep in scoring defense. Key players: GSL top rusher Keegan Mallon (1,153 yards, 14 TDs); RB Jimmy Frahm (511 yards, five TDs); QB JJ Leman (457 rush yards, eight TDs, 1,146 pass yards, three TDs).

3A

Sedro-Woolley (7-2) at Central Valley (6-3): Saturday noon. The GSL 3A top-seeded Bears (20th RPI) were third in scoring, fourth in points allowed. Key players: RB Beau Butner (1,171 rush yards, 18 TDs, four TD catches); WR Kamden Lanphere (58 catches, 763 yards, seven TDs); QB Tuff Ryan (1,448 pass yards, 61% completion rate, 14 TDs, seven interceptions).

Mt. Spokane (5-4) at Mt. Tahoma (5-4): Saturday 2 p.m. The Wildcats (29th RPI) started the season 0-4 but finished with five straight wins . Mt. Spokane was seventh in the league in points scored, fifth in points allowed. Key players: QB Ryker Tweedy (1,479 pass yards, 56% completion rate, 14 TDs, 10 interceptions); RB Luke Merkelbach; K Hunter McKee; WR Andrew Thomas; slot Rock Franklin.

2A

Mark Morris (4-5) at West Valley (9-0): Saturday 3 p.m. The Eagles (third RPI, No. 5 AP) were first in scoring and fourth in points allowed in GSL 2A. Key players: RB Austin Clark (1,085 rush yards, 9.4 per carry, 24 TDs); QB Ethan Turley (343 rush yards, 8.6 per carry, five rush TDs).

Bainbridge (7-2) at Clarkston (6-3): Saturday 1 p.m. The Bantams (eighth RPI) were second in points and tied for second in points allowed. Key players: QB Hayden Line (542 rush yards, 13 TDs, 1,551 pass yards, 13 TDs, six interceptions); WR Ryken Craber (789 yards, seven TDs).

Rogers (6-3) at Othello (8-1): Saturday 2 p.m. The Pirates (17th RPI) were third in points, first in points allowed. Key players: RB Gavynn Bodman (457 yards, three TDs); WR Alex Peabody (552 yards, seven TDs).

1A

Colville (5-4) at Montesano (6-3): Saturday 2 p.m.

Lakeside (3-5) at Nooksack Valley (7-2): Saturday 7 p.m.

Week 10 nonleague scheduleHanford at Shadle Park (4-5), Friday, 5 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium; Selah at North Central (1-8), 8 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium; Ridgeline (4-5) at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.; Hermiston (Ore.) at Cheney (2-7), 7 p.m. at Roos Field.

Saturday

Deer Park (5-4) at Ferris (0-9), Saturday, 2 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium.