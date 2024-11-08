Things to watch: Idaho’s receivers may benefit from Portland State’s new defensive philosophy

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho’s bye week couldn’t have been more welcomed.

Following a grueling nine-week slog beginning with a season-opening, 24-14 loss to Oregon, the No. 1 team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Idaho compiled a 6-3 overall record, 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The losses came to ranked UC Davis and Montana State, and the Vandals emerged with a top-10 ranking , ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision.

But the Vandals absorbed a host of injuries along the way, and they were drained mentally as well as physically, according to their coach, Jason Eck.

Now, with a week to recover after having dispatched conference rival Eastern Washington 38-28 on Oct, 26, the Vandals head into a final three-game sprint they hope results in a spot in the FCS playoffs for the third year in a row, and a high seeding to earn a bye and a home game.

They face an interesting test, though. While they were recharging themselves, their next opponent, Portland State, was finding some momentum in a 2-6 season (2-3 Big Sky) that has seen the Vikings go 2-2 in their past four games, including a 58-38 win over Sacramento State a week ago.

Will a rested Idaho overcome a suddenly resilient PSU in Hillsboro? Here are three things to watch.

1. Idaho’s defense against Vikings quarterback Dante Chachere. Against Sacramento State, Chachere accounted for 410 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, including four rushing touchdowns and 165 yards on the ground, and 245 passing yards and a touchdown. This earned him national and Big Sky player of the week honors. Eck said Idaho will have to put a speedy spy on Chachere, and a dominant defensive line led by defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby with 7.6 sacks will have to keep the Vikings’ potent option-oriented attack in check.

2. Will Idaho’s receivers benefit from a change in PSU’s defensive strategy? Eck said Vikings defenders are now focused on keeping everything in front of them. It could provide the Vandals opportunities for short completions and yards after the catch. UI redshirt sophomore Jordan Dwyer comes into this game with 40 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns, and redshirt freshman Mark Hamper has 26 catches for 548 yards and a score. Redshirt freshman Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar has also caught three touchdowns, including two against UC Davis.

3. How much will travel take out of the Vandals? Idaho is not flying to the away game. The Vandals are instead making the 6-hour trip (in the best circumstances) to Portland by bus.