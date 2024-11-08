Week 10 prep football roundup: Kaden Hooper leads Shadle Park, Landon Garner paces Ridgeline to season-ending wins

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Week 10 high school football action from the Greater Spokane League.

Nonleague

Shadle Park 39, Hanford 14: Kaden Hooper connected with receiver Jacob Boston for 150 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Highlanders (5-5) over the Falcons (2-8) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Hooper completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 207 yards and added 14 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Ridgeline 41, Wenatchee 33: Landon Garner threw five touchdown passes to four receivers and the visiting Falcons (5-5) beat the Panthers (2-7) at the Apple Bowl.

Camden Haddad added a rushing touchdown and Brayden Allen sealed the win with a late interception.

Cheney 48, Hermiston (Ore.) 7: Connor Collins completed 12 of 16 passes for 177 yards with four TD passes, two to Tank Best, and the Blackhawks (3-7) beat the Bulldogs (0-10) at Roos Field at Eastern Washington University.

Tristan Huse added 110 yards and a rushing touchdown for Cheney.

Selah 43, North Central 7: Trevelle Jones completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Vance Taylor, but the Wolfpack (1-9) fell to the Vikings (5-5) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Nick Elliott had seven catches for 87 yards and 91/2 tackles.