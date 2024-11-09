Prep roundup: University girls soccer reaches state; West Valley, Freeman stay undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer District 6 4A

Richland 4, Lewis and Clark 0: The second-seeded Bombers (15-4) eliminated the third-seeded Tigers (13-5-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium to punch their ticket to state. Details were unavailable.

District 6 3A

University 1, Walla Walla 0: Addison Cox scored in the 17th minute, Tayler Nordean made three saves and the sixth-seeded Titans (11-7-1) eliminated the visiting top-seeded Blue Devils (10-9) in the district third-place game to earn a trip to state.

District 5/6 2A crossover

West Valley 5, East Valley (Yakima) 1: Chloe Van Wey scored two goals, Jenna Howe added a goal and an assist and the Eagles (18-0-1) beat the visiting Red Devils (12-8-1) at University HS to qualify for state. West Valley outshot EV 21-2.

Pullman 1, Prosser 0: The visiting Greyhounds (13-6) beat the Mustangs (14-4) to earn a trip to state.

District 5/6 1A crossover





Lakeside 2, Cascade (Leavenworth) 0: Brooklyn Moore and Lainee Higgens scored, Bre Oleson made six saves and the Eagles (9-7) eliminated the Kodiaks (15-6) in a crossover to qualify for state.

Royal 1, Riverside 0: The Knights (15-6) eliminated the visiting Rams (6-9) in a shootout. Details were unavailable.

District 6 2B





Freeman 4, Northwest Christian 0: Nora Gass scored two goals and the top-seeded Scotties (17-0) defeated the visiting second-seeded Crusaders (14-3-1) in the district championship. Abigail Strandy had 15 saves for the Crusaders. Both teams qualified for state.

Volleyball District 6 4A

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: Ava Durban had 12 kills, Maya Cassel added 26 assists and the visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (8-7) defeated the top-seeded Bullpups (12-3) in a semifinal. Noella Migliuri had 33 assists for G-Prep. Mead faces Kamiakin in the championship on Thursday.

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Jennavive Roberts had 16 kills, but the second-seeded Braves (14-2) defeated the visiting third-seeded Tigers (8-8) in a semifinal. LC faces Richland in an elimination match on Tuesday.

Ferris 3, Chiawana 2: Olivia Hart had 19 hills, Kjersti Jacobson added 39 assists and the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (6-10) eliminated the sixth-seeded Riverhawks (6-12). Ferris plays Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out on Tuesday.

District 6 3A

Ridgeline 3, Hermiston (Ore.) 0: Reagan Rothley had 10 kills, Kyla Ross added 25 assists and the second-seeded Falcons (15-1) defeated the visiting third-seeded Bulldogs (12-5) in a semifinal. Ridgeline hosts Mt. Spokane in the championship match on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 3, Kennewick 0: The fourth-seeded Wildcats (12-3) swept the top-seeded Lions (14-5) in a semifinal. Details were unavailable.

District 6 3A

Shadle Park 3, University 1: Brynn Hooper had 11 kills, Sophia Crone-Johnson added 23 assists and the sixth-seeded Highlanders (10-9) eliminated the visiting eight-seeded Titans (3-12). Shadle travels to Kennewick for an elimination match on Tuesday.

Walla Walla 3, Central Valley 0: The fifth-seeded Blue Devils (10-10) eliminated the visiting Bears (4-14). Details were unavailable.

District 5/6 2A crossover

Pullman 3, Selah 0: Rowyn Lee had 14 kills, Camber Wolfe added 32 assists and the visiting Greyhounds (13-6) defeated the Vikings (11-3) to advance to state.

Toppenish 3, West Valley 2: Tala Gilchrist had 20 kills and four aces, and Kendall Focht had 40 assists, but the Eagles (17-2) were eliminated by the visiting Wildcats (10-9) to earn a bid to state.District 5/6 1A crossover

Zillah 3, Riverside 2: The Leopards (13-8) beat the Rams (9-11) at Chelan Community College to claim a bid to state. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 3, Connell 0: The Eagles (11-2) defeated visiting Connell (13-4) to earn a berth to state. Details were unavailable.