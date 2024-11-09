State boys XC: Lewis and Clark boys stick together to win 4A title

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

PASCO – The Lewis and Clark boys cross country team proved the sum is better than the parts Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers also confirmed that there’s drama in the sport.

As friends huddled around cellphones watching as the final results were tallied on app, LC’s runners were encouraged to go for a cool-down run.

Nobody would let the Tigers look at a cellphone.

As the Tigers were off on a postrace jog, the results were confirmed – LC had captured the State 4A championship at Sun Willows Golf Course.

Pack running, which has been key to LC’s success all season, was as tight as it has been this fall. Five runners’ times are included in a team score and the Tigers finished within 14 seconds of each other for 100 points.

Issaquah was four points back in second.

It’s the second state title since 2017, when LC fended off Central Valley by a point.

The top 15 individuals earn medals.

LC’s top finisher, Brody Graham, took 13th in a time of 15 minutes, 45.1 seconds on the 3.1-mile course.

Toby Meier was next at 26th (15:56.5), followed by Elijah Tobin (28th, 15:56.9), Corbin Eiseman (30th, 15:58.6), Harper Churape (31st, 15:59.8).

It was LC’s sixth finisher, a nonscorer, who played as pivotal of a role as the others. Parker Whitmore, who was 47th (16:19.2), finished ahead of Issaquah’s fifth, who was 67th.

That provided enough cushion for the victory and moved LC coach Michael Lee to tears.

Lee said Whitmore, who was LC’s top runner last year, has had a challenging season.

“Our sixth (runner) got it done,” Lee said. “Parker Whitmore has had a tough year. This is really redeeming for him. He’s had a hard time putting it together. He’s struggling figuring things out this year. He played such a significant part today.”

LC’s runners, wearing their orange-colored jersey tops, couldn’t be missed on the course. Because they were so bunched together, it looked like a sea of orange at times.

The race was won in the final mile. LC trailed Isaaquah after the first and second miles.

LC’s pack was 25 seconds apart at district last week. It shaved 11 seconds off that Saturday.

“That’s a tight score,” Lee said. “We had to have it. Very reminescient of the one-point margin we had in 2017.”

Graham praised his teammates.

“We all had good race plans going into it,” Graham said. “I know that I didn’t perfectly execute it, but my teammates did their jobs great. I’m really proud of what they’ve been able to do.”

Lee said Graham did exactly what he wanted him to do. Graham was sixth and with the lead pack after the first mile.

“Brody did what we wanted him to do, go out and race at that elite level,” Lee said. “It (the pace) was maybe a little hot for him today, but each week has gotten a little stronger and more confident doing that.”

Jonah Wiser of Mead earned a medal, finishing 12th (15:45).

Cooper Boyle of Tahoma won the state title (14:57.2).

3A

Mt. Spokane senior Kade Brownell attacked the title race like a champion – even if he didn’t cross the finish line first.

Brownell was neck and neck with the leaders through 2 miles, but the leaders pulled away. He finished in 15:02.1 for third place.

In a tight finish, Owen Powell of Mercer Island defended his title (14:45), just ahead of Vincent Recupero of Bishop Blanchet (14:48.4).

Brownell’s teammate, senior Parker Westermann, took sixth (15:23.1).

“I gave it everything I had,” Brownell said. “I ran my race and I can’t complain. Nothing went bad. Those two guys (ahead of me), they’re some good runners.”

Cheney took third with 131 points. Mt. Spokane was fifth with 149, two points out of a trophy. Mercer Island captured the team title with 68.

A tight pack has been key in recent weeks for Cheney. Samuel Hilton led the Blackhawks at 19th (15:51.1), followed by Cameron Frenk (21st, 15:54.9) and Holland Hurd (23rd, 15:57.3).

Levi Aden of North Central (15:49.8) was 17th, earning a medal.

2A

Dylan Rowell of Anacortes won the state title (15:26.9). Sehome won the team title with 34 points, well ahead of Bainbridge.

No area runners earned medals.

1A

Will Carroll of Annie Wright defended his title (15:28.1).

Malik Ortiz of Colville took fourth (15:58.4), the lone area runner to medal.

Cedar Park Christian won the team title with 49 points. Colville was sixth (193).

2B

Emmitt Warren of Chewelah took second (15:45.6), 15 seconds behind winner Dexter Delaney of Liberty Bell.

St. George’s took second with 95 points, five point behind Cle Elum-Roslyn (90). Chewelah was third (96).

“He (Delaney) made a good surge at a mile and broke us off,” Warren said. “I started to catch him in the second lap, but I could feel the momentum and it was just too great of a lead. I’m not satisfied with second, but I’m happy for what I did.”

1B

In his first season of cross country, Westin Madden of Valley Christian is a state champ.

Madden won easily in 16:13.8. Teammates Wesley Hendrickson (16:23.3) and Preston Arnold (16:24.3) finished second and third, respectively.

Valley Christian, which won the combined 2B/1B title last year, took the team title in 1B with 23 points, well ahead of runner-up Garfield-Palouse (64).

Brendad Snekvik (16:37.8) and Kieran Snekvik (16:37.8) of Gar-Pal essentially finished side by side at fourth and fifth.

“At the start of the season, I didn’t know what to expect,” Madden said. “My teammates encouraged me and told me I could do this, so I pushed and got it done. It means everything to me.”