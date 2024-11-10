Man detained following fatal downtown Spokane stabbing Sunday

From staff reports

Spokane police detained a man following reports of a fatal stabbing downtown Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Third Avenue around 11 a.m. Sunday, the release states, where officers detained a man shortly after arriving at the scene and administered first aid to the victim who had been reportedly stabbed.

Despite efforts from officers and medics, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The relationship between the suspect and victim wasn’t immediately known.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victims identity.