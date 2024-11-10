State first-round matchups for football, girls soccer, small school volleyball

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Sunday released the brackets for the opening rounds of the football, girls soccer and small school volleyball state tournaments.

Four Greater Spokane League football teams and five GSL girls soccer teams advanced to the fields over the weekend.

Days and times for football and girls soccer are to be determined. The 2A and 1A volleyball tourneys are Friday-Saturday; 2B and 1B are Wednesday-Thursday at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Football

4A: (5) Gonzaga Prep (10-0) vs. (12) Emerald Ridge; (6) Lake Stevens vs. (11) Mead (9-1).

3A: (6) Lincoln (Tacoma) vs. (11) Central Valley (7-3).

2A: (7) West Valley (10-0) vs. (10) Prosser.

1A: None.

2B: (2) Asotin vs. (15) Cle Elum-Roslyn; (5) Freeman vs. (12) Goldendale; (7) Northwest Christian vs. (10) LaSalle.

1B: (2) Wilbur-Creston-Keller (10-0) vs. (15) Waterville-Mansfield; (4) Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8-2) vs. (13) Inchelium (8-2); (7) Entiat vs. (10) Garfield-Palouse (5-4); (6) Pomeroy (9-1) vs. (11) Odessa (7-2).

Girls soccer

4A: None.

3A: (8) Mt. Spokane (13-3) vs. (9) Shorewood; (7) Peninsula vs. (10) Ridgeline (10-6-2); (16) Mountain View vs. (17) University (11-7-1).

2A: (2) West Valley (18-0-1) vs. (15) Chief Sealth; (4) Bellingham vs. (13) Pullman (12-6).

1A: (3) Bellevue Christian vs. (14) Lakeside (8-5-1).

2B/1B: (1) Freeman (17-0) vs. (16) Evergreen Lutheran; (4) Northwest Christian (14-3-1) vs. (13) Brewster.

Volleyball

2A: (8) Washington (17-2) vs. (9) Pullman (13-6), Friday 10:45 a.m.

1A: (5) Cashmere (18-3) vs. (12) Lakeside (12-2), Friday 12:45 p.m.

2B: (3) Freeman (17-2) vs. (14) Goldendale (14-5), Wednesday 9:45 a.m.; (6) Rainier (17-4) vs. (11) Davenport (15-5), Wednesday 9:45 a.m.; (8) Liberty (13-6) vs. (9) Tri-Cities Prep (14-8), Wednesday 11:45 a.m.; (4) Mossyrock (12-6) vs. (13) Colfax (9-12), Wednesday 11;45 a.m.

1B: (1) Oakesdale (21-0) vs. TBD, Wednesday 3:30 p.m.; (2) Wilbur-Creston-Keller (18-2) vs. TBD, Wednesday 1:30 p.m.; (8) Northwest Christian (Lacey) (16-5) vs. (9) Springdale (10-4), Wednesday 3:30 p.m.; (7) Waterville-Mansfield (15-4) vs. (10) Valley Christian (12-7), Wednesday 1:30 a.m.; (14) Inchelium (14-6) vs. (19) Providence Classical (16-8), Wednesday 8 a.m.; (15) Naselle (12-7) vs. (18) Garfield-Palouse (15-5), Wednesday 8 a.m..