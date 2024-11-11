Mattel ‘regrets’ error on ‘Wicked’ dolls’ packaging that promoted adult website

By Jennifer Hassan Washington Post

Mattel has apologized for the “unfortunate error” on the packaging of its dolls inspired by the movie “Wicked” that directed its customers to an adult website.

The toymaker intended to refer consumers to WickedMovie.com, the official landing page for the film that premiered Saturday in Los Angeles and is based on the successful stage musical. Instead, it appeared to list a link to a website that featured “6,000 + scenes of wicked porn.”

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” Mattel said in a statement emailed to the Washington Post on Sunday. The company said it was “taking immediate action to remedy” the mix-up.

The “misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children,” Mattel said.

The error was printed on the packaging for the characters of Glinda (played in the movie by Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) as part of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls primarily sold in the United States.

Mattel advised customers who already bought the dolls to discard the packaging or obscure the link.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, will begin to hit theaters on Nov. 22. The second part will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 26, 2025, the official website says.

On social media, many expressed shock over the blunder.

“If you buy your little girl a ‘Wicked’ doll, whatever you do don’t let them visit the website printed on the back of the box,” read one tweet.

Another social media user called the misprint “an insane oversight.”