Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark volleyball stave off elimination in district tournament

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school volleyball action from the Greater Spokane League

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Olivia Ohman had five aces and 15 digs and the top-seeded Bullpups (13-3) swept the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (6-11) in a District 6 4A loser-out game.

Lewis and Clark 3, Richland 0: Simeon Paradiso had 10 kills and two aces and the third-seeded Tigers (9-8) swept the visiting Bombers (14-7) in a District 6 4A loser-out game. Gonzaga Prep will host LC in a loser-out game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Kennewick 3, Shadle Park 0: Brynn Hooper and Ali Evans had eight kills apiece, but the Highlanders (9-10) were eliminated by the Lions (15-4) 25-9, 25-9, 25-19 in a District 6 3A loser-out.