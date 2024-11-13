Contemporary Christian artist Anne Wilson to play sold-out Fox Theater on Saturday

From staff reports

Anne Wilson is bringing the Rebel Tour to Spokane this weekend.

Wilson began combining country and contemporary Christian music with her debut and breakout single, “My Jesus,” in 2021.

“My Jesus” went to the top of the Billboard Christian charts and has since been certified platinum.

Her debut album of the same name was released in 2022, topping the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. It features “My Jesus” along with other tracks like “Sunday Sermon” and “Hey Girl.” The album was Grammy nominated for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.”

Earlier this year, Wilson released her second album, “Rebel.” The record features songs like “Strong,” “Praying Woman” with Grammy-winner Lainey Wilson, as well as “The Cross” with Chris Tomlin.

Wilson will be joined by fellow Christian country artist Jordan Rowe when she plays a sold-out show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday.