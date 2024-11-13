Horoscopes 11/13

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: You are observant, wise and witty. You’re an excellent student of the human condition. Some seek your advice. This is a year of change that will bring you increased personal freedom. Be flexible. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast. Travel will expand your horizons.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Today’s a better day! The Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter, which is good for business. It also makes this a lovely day to schmooze with others and enjoy pleasant outings. Venus at the top of your chart guarantees a warm reception with bosses and VIPs. Not too shabby. Tonight: Check your belongings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Increased chaos and activity on the homefront demand your attention at this time. Meanwhile, the idea of travel continues to appeal to you. Focus on relations with spouses, close friends and partners. These are important right now. Today you feel confident and emboldened. Tonight: You win!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Enjoy schmoozing with friends and interacting with groups, clubs and organizations. This will be the most positive expression of your day. People will listen to you now because you are particularly convincing. Meanwhile, you can attract money and resources. Even romance will delight you. Tonight: Privacy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  People notice you today. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Accept invitations to socialize. You’re in the mood to have some fun! Slip away on a vacation if you can. A partner or close friends might be happy to join you. Tonight: Friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Today you want to do something different. Travel would be an obvious choice. However, short trips, a chance to learn something new, and visits with people from different backgrounds and other countries will also stimulate your curiosity. Co-workers will be helpful today. (Possible flirtation?) Tonight: You’re admired.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  This is a busy, fast-paced day. Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances will go well. In fact, you might impress someone in authority with your knowledge and negotiating skills. Make plans to socialize. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. Tonight: Explore!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which will turn your attention to your closest relationships. Fortunately, the energy is upbeat! In fact, domestic peace and happiness will be important to you. Discussions about money and earnings might take place. This is a great day to entertain at home. Tonight: Check your finances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Work-related travel will be on the menu for some. This is a good day to work in conjunction with others. Teamwork will pay off today. Your ambition is aroused, which means you want to get things done. With the Sun in your sign, you’re empowered. You will get results. Tonight: Cooperate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  This is a pleasant day, and you’re playing things low-key. Shopping for something special might appeal to you. Accept invitations to socialize in an easygoing way or enjoy sports and outdoor events, because you want to be in the company of others. Children will be a source of joy. Tonight: Get organized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  This is an excellent time to buy wardrobe items for yourself, because you might entertain at home today. Your focus on friends and members of groups is stronger than usual right now. Therefore, make an effort to look good. You know that appearances are everything. Tonight: Socialize.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  A secret romance or flirtation might happen today. You’re definitely involved with someone younger, even casually. This is the perfect day for a short trip. Discussions with others might expand your world in some way. You will love learning something new. Tonight: Relax.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  Financial negotiations will go well today because you’re confident and optimistic. A friend might help you; be open to this. Meanwhile, discussions with bosses and VIPs will be productive. Issues related to medicine, the law, publishing and foreign travel look good. Tonight: Conversations.

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult