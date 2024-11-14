Paper Flowers honors Fleetwood Mac at Post Falls show

From staff reports

From staff reports

The tribute project Paper Flowers looks to bring the heyday of Fleetwood Mac back to life.

The group uses exciting live shows featuring multi-media production to reinvoke the spirit of the legendary group.

Paper Flowers plays a variety through their set, from the all-time classics on records like “Rumors” to the music of the early days of the band as well as the last.

Paper Flowers will perform at the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $30, can be found through paperflowersmusic.com.