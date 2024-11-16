Ask the doctors: Walking backward may have link to increased cognition

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My father is 74 years old. He wants to stay healthy, so he has started taking a fitness class at his local community center. One of the exercises they do is to walk backward. The instructor says it’s good for your body, and also for cognition. Do you know if this is actually true?

Dear Reader: The health benefits of walking are well-established. Make it a regular part of your life, and walking helps with strength, endurance and balance; bolsters cardiovascular health; aids in blood sugar control; helps maintain a healthy weight; contributes to improved mood and emotional health; reduces anxiety and tension; and helps you get a good night’s sleep. Increasing distance, speed and frequency increases the benefits. And as your father has been told in his fitness class, so does a change of direction.

Known as retro walking, the practice of walking backward engages the same groupings of muscles as does forward motion. That is, the hip flexors and adductors, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings, calf and foot muscles. However, when walking backward, each of the muscles involved must work in a different way and put forth different degrees of effort. The mechanics of maintaining balance are similarly challenged.

Researchers who study the biomechanics of walking backward found this change in direction has multiple benefits. It can strengthen the muscles in the back; increase strength and flexibility in the hamstrings; strengthen the ankles; improve balance, posture and coordination; and even ease lower back pain. Due to a decreased range of motion in the knees and hips, retro walking can be kinder to those joints. There is also evidence that walking backward can have a beneficial effect on cognitive health.

Several studies have found that when someone walks backward, activity in the prefrontal cortex increases. That is the region of the brain associated with problem-solving, logic and making decisions. In one particularly intriguing study, participants who simply visualized the act of walking backward, but were actually sitting still, improved their scores on a memory test.

The precise connection between retro walking and improved cognition is not yet clear. However, researchers suspect that the increased complexity of the physical aspects of the process somehow support the data processing centers of the brain.

When it comes to adding retro walking to your regular fitness regimen, the data shows that as little as 10 to 15 minutes per day can be beneficial. Safety is obviously an important consideration. When moving backward, it can be difficult to anticipate and compensate for obstacles. Glancing backward to assess the terrain can throw off balance, which can add an extra element of risk.

Walking backward on a treadmill gives you a stable base, allows you to set a steady and controlled speed and lets you track your distance and progress. Another option is working with a partner, each taking turns going forward and backward. If working alone, a hallway that is clear of rugs or obstacles can be an option. To maximize benefits and avoid injury, it is important to plan ahead and ease into the process.

