Idaho looks to solidify playoff position with win over rival Idaho State

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho State gave up 478 rushing yards and 704 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 77-42 loss to Eastern Washington. On Monday, the Bengals announced they were moving on from defensive coordinator Josh Runda.

As the Idaho Vandals head to Pocatello on Saturday with a new rivalry trophy and designs on a first-round bye in the upcoming FCS playoffs, they will need to confront whatever new look on defense ISU (5-6, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) throws at them – within reason – head coach Jason Eck said.

In his regularly scheduled Monday news conference, Eck pointed out the obvious. Things were not going well for the Bengals “to make a decision with one game left. We expect something different.”

But while the Bengals have enough good defensive linemen to possibly switch from a three-to a four-front look before they face the Vandals, don’t expect huge changes.

“They are not going to install a different front and 10 coverages,” Eck said. “The advantage is we know about it.”

Idaho (8-3, 5-2), on a four-game winning streak, has won two straight in Pocatello. The Vandals are looking to solidify their eighth-place national ranking and ensure they go into the playoffs with momentum. Without having consulted ISU before they had assistant athletic director Jerek Wolcott construct it last summer, the Vandals also plan to introduce a new award – the Potato State Trophy – to their series with the Bengals. It is a nearly 20-pound block of Douglas fir sculpted into the shape of a potato atop a wood base.

“It is going to be sitting right next to me on the plane (to Pocatello),” Eck said.

Considering ISU had no say in the new trophy, Eck said it “might just be left on the field if we don’t win.”

The Vandals will surely be favored. Starting quarterback Jack Layne has recovered from collarbone and wrist injuries this season to play in the final two weeks of the regular season. In a 31-24 win against Weber State in Idaho’s final home game, Layne passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

While Layne is good to go, Eck said it’s comforting to know that his backup, Jack Wagner, is 6-1 as a starter.

The availability of several key Vandals players won’t be known until later in the week. Running back Deshaun Buchanan and defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby were both hurt against Weber State.

While Buchanan rushed for 116 yards against EWU and 212 yards against Portland State in Idaho’s past two games, Idaho has other proficient runners in Art Williams, Nate Thomas and possibly Elisha Cummings, if he can return from an ankle injury.

“A lot of teams have had success running the ball against Idaho State. We hope to continue that trend,” Eck said.

James-Newby has accounted for 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He leads a unit that has been a mainstay for the Vandals all season.

“Our D-line has been good against almost everybody we have played this year,” Eck said.

A pass rush may be crucial because the Bengals have been committed to a passing attack this year.

“They play four wideouts the whole game,” Eck said.

ISU senior quarterback Kobe Tracy has passed for 2,828 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Favored targets are Jeff Weimer, with 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and Christian Fredericksen, with 915 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

But Idaho can throw it, too. Redshirt freshman Mark Hamper has 797 receiving yards this year with four touchdowns. He is the Big Sky Co-offensive Player of the Week after catching eight passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns against Weber State.