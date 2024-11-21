A capella group Straight No Chaser, with many holiday favorites, to take Northern Quest stage

From staff reports

A capella standouts Straight No Chaser have been serenading the masses since they first formed at Indiana University in the 1990s.

Since forming at the Bloomington, Indiana, college in 1996 and debuting at a dance marathon, Straight No Chaser has released multiple gold-certified albums, garnered over a billion streams and have performed at places like Carnegie Hall and Wrigley Field.

The group has also worked with artists like Elton John, Dolly Parton, Phil Collins and Stevie Wonder and has become known for their Christmas-themed albums in particular.

Straight No Chaser will be performing at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $49, can be purchased through TicketsWest or northernquest.com.