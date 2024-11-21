PNW’s Blind Pilot on tour with new album, making stop in Spokane along the way

From staff reports

The Pacific Northwest’s own Blind Pilot has returned with a new album and a tour stop in the Lilac City.

Formed in 2005, the band’s debut album was released in 2008. Blind Pilot features the indie folk sound of Portland, where it was formed, and the upper West Coast.

Between 2008 and 2016 the group released three records featuring tracks like “3 Rounds and a Sound,” “Umpqua Rushing,” “The Story I Heard” and “Half Moon.”

The band has been featured on “Ellen” and “The Tonight Show with David Letterman,” as well as at various festivals and a set with NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series.

In August, Blind Pilot released its first album in eight years, “In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain,” and will be hitting Spokane during their nationwide tour, showcasing the new album.

The band will be performing with fellow folk musician Molly Sarlé at the Bing Crosby Theater on Tuesday. Sarlé is a member of the folk group Mountain Man and in 2019 released a solo album, “Karaoke Angel.”

Tickets, starting at $39, can be purchased through bingcrosbytheater.com.