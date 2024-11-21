Spokane band Puddy Knife to release first EP in celebratory concert this weekend

From staff reports

Spokane’s own Puddy Knife is celebrating its first official EP release with a show at the Big Dipper this weekend.

Puddy Knife has been bringing a blend of rock subgenres to the table since late 2022.

The band has gathered a loving local fanbase by combining the sounds of 1980s punk and ‘90s hardcore with a modern indie flare. Their debut EP “Flowers” will explore their intriguing sound.

The EP will be released on streaming platforms on Friday and will also be available in classic cassette form.

To celebrate, Puddy Knife will also be performing at the Big Dipper this Friday. They will be joined by fellow alt-rockers Hayes Noble, Psychic Death and Fossil Fire Fossil Blood.

General admission tickets for $10 can be purchased at the door or through thebigdipperspokane.com.