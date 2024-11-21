University of Idaho closure of diversity offices up in the air

The closure of University of Idaho’s diversity offices on campus is up in the air pending a decision from the Idaho State Board of Education.

The university intends to comply with any resolutions or policies the board establishes and is having conversations regarding the closure of those offices, spokesperson Jodi Walker wrote in an email. In the meantime, the school will be working with the board to provide input and feedback.

“We are not going to speculate. Student support and success is always our priority and we will ensure that every student is always welcome and supported at U of I,” Walker wrote.

In a board meeting Thursday, members discussed a draft resolution to possibly eliminate diversity offices from Idaho universities. The resolution states “institutions shall ensure that no central office, policy, procedure, or initiative is dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.” If passed, the resolution could scrap diversity offices from Boise State University, University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College.

Colleges like University of Idaho have other centers that collaborate and function under their Diversity and Equity office, including the Women’s Center, which educates students on abusive relationships, safe sex, pregnancy, communication and more. The LGBTQ+ Office, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Black and African American Cultural Center and the College Assistant Migrant Program – which provides a supplemental scholarship, academic help, mentorship and other support services – is also a subgroup of the Diversity and Equity office.

In the board’s meeting, some spoke up about including and uplifting all students with success programs, whereas others voiced concern about supporting students with different types of backgrounds.

Board member Kurt Liebich said in the meeting that perceptions of colleges in Idaho are being shaped by national dialogue, and Idaho cannot be compared to places across the U.S. He added that the resolution needs to be more specific, because the way he reads it, it would eliminate things that he as a board member “could not support.” Just as the college has a group for veterans, the college also has a group for Black and Latino students, he pointed out.

“Every student comes to our campuses from a different starting point. They need the academic support … They need to find their people. They need to find their close group of friends to do this journey together,” Liebich said.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said the resolution slightly concerns her because she worries about what it would look like for tribal and native students she frequently works with.

“I would not want to remove some of the programs designed to help our tribes be successful,” she said.

Board member David Turnbull said he talked to psychologist, author and former professor Johnathan Haidt, who recently came out against diversity, equality and inclusion practices. Haidt refers to diversity practices as “coddling” in an essay and has previously said they need to be eliminated in academia.

Turnbull said he mostly agrees with him.

“Identity has become a way of separating us instead of bringing us together,” he said. “I didn’t read this as undoing any of the things you said are important. I agree they’re important.”

Joshua Whitworth, the board’s executive director, added later that something to keep in mind is to ensure students not part of an identity-centric group or program aren’t “alienated” or feeling like universities are forcing anything upon them.

Ultimately, the board decided in Thursday’s special meeting it wants more input from the university provosts and presidents, and additional input from the Idaho Legislature’s “DEI Task Force” before continuing to debate the issue and making a decision in the coming weeks.

The DEI task force is intended to prohibit state funds from going toward any “DEI activities” that could be considered “discrimination” by some, the Idaho Press reported. The group is made up of eight lawmakers, including lone Democrat Melissa Wintrow of Boise.

Following the news of potential elimination of diversity offices at the University of Idaho, UNITY, a coalition of multicultural students at the school, posted on Instagram that it is “deeply saddened and affected,” and intends to hold a gathering in protest.

“Removal of these resources creates a scary time for the university and its students. Many of the students … rely on the multiple resources provided by the staff and cohorts as well as the home away from home it creates,” the post said. “… These programs have been lifelines for so many and their absence will be deeply felt.”