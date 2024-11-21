Premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ drew over 5M viewers

By Uwa Ede-Osifo The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Fort Worth native Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman” premiered on Sunday with over 5.2 million total viewers, according to distributor Paramount+.

Billy Bob Thornton stars in the oil rig drama, adapted from Christian Wallace’s Texas Monthly podcast “Boomtown.” Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a middleman between the oil tycoons and the workers in the fields of West Texas. “I’m the guy who makes sure everything runs right so my boss makes his money,” Thornton said of Tommy, in an interview with The Dallas Morning News.

The show’s debut made Paramount+ history as one of its top three biggest season launches, alongside two other series in Sheridan’s television empire: “Tulsa King” and “1923.” “Landman” was also the biggest global series premiere for the streamer in two years.

Among the millions watching the premiere were a group of real-life landmen in Fort Worth, where the show is partly filmed. The show’s first two episodes, which came out Sunday, featured the Petroleum Club, the Hotel Drover in the Stockyards and Texas Christian University’s track and field.

The premiere also aired on Paramount Network, following the second episode of Season 5, Part 2 of Sheridan’s “Yellowstone.” New episodes are released on Sunday.