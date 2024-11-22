Things to watch: Idaho QB Jack Layne can build on impressive resume against rival Idaho State

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho State is going to end its season against the Idaho Vandals Saturday, looking to be a spoiler.

Idaho (8-3 overall, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) is anticipating a first-round bye and a second-round home game in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs if it can get by the Bengals (5-6, 3-4) for the third year in a row.

Their conflicting goals will collide, and although the Bengals were run off the field 77-42 against Eastern Washington in their last game, they certainly want to finish strong against the Vandals. This is not a game Idaho can overlook, even as it sets up for a deep FCS playoff run.

“They are getting better,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said of the Bengals.

“We have been the better football team the past two years, but you have to prove it every time you play.

For a lot of their guys, this is the last football game they are ever going to play.”

Idaho State this season has beaten a playoff team from 2023, Sacramento State, Eck said. The Bengals are not likely to roll over on their Senior Day as they try to play spoiler against the Vandals

Here are three things to watch as Idaho seeks its third straight win against its southern Idaho rival.

1. Can the Vandals slow Idaho State’s Kobe Tracy? A redshirt senior, Tracy is a legitimate FCS quarterback with 24 touchdowns against just seven interceptions this season. He was a Big Sky Player of the Week after throwing for 342 yards and four touchdowns and running for a fifth touchdown against Weber State. The Vandals’ defensive line has challenged offenses all season. Idaho’s elite pass rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, who has made 54 tackles, including 13.5 for loss and 9.5 sacks in his senior season, is managing an injury heading into this game and has missed practice time this past week. His availability could have a significant impact on Idaho’s ability to shut down ISU’s offense.

2. Do the Bengals have an answer for Jack Layne? Idaho’s quarterback came on in a relief role as a freshman to lead the Vandals to a 38-7 win two seasons ago, and last year he threw for six touchdowns in a 62-21 victory. Layne suffered through collarbone and wrist injuries that took him out of the lineup for eight games this season. But he is a proven Bengals annoyance and he is back and healthy after throwing for three touchdowns in Idaho’s 31-24 victory against Weber State in the Vandals’ home season finale.

3. How well can the Vandals run against ISU? Idaho has no shortage of competent running backs. This week, though, Nate Thomas was the only starter taking first-team reps with the offense in practice as late as Wednesday. Deshaun Buchanan, who ran for 212 yards against Portland State; Art Williams, who rushed for 67 yards against Weber State and has been involved in a wildcat role; and Elisha Cummings, who was a starter through Idaho’s first seven games, were all sidelined. Redshirt freshman Carlos Metheney, who appeared in four games as a freshman and one game this season, worked in with Thomas in practice. The Bengals gave up 478 yards on the ground against EWU in their most recent game. In addition to the regular running attack, the Vandals this season have put on tape for playoff opponents to ponder plenty of wildcat and misdirection plays. If the trend continues against ISU, there are probably statistics to be enhanced for every Vandals back who can find his way onto the field in Pocatello Saturday.