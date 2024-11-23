Live updates: No. 25 Washington State takes on Oregon State season’s only Pac-12 Conference game

From staff reports

First quarter

15:00 – WSU 0, OSU 0: Beavers win the toss and defer to the second half. Mateer and the Cougars offense will take the field first.

Pregame

There will only be one Pac-12 team with a winning record in conference play this season.

That will be decided today, when No. 25 Washington State (8-2) travels to Reser Stadium in Corvallis to take on Oregon State (4-6), the only two official members of the Pac-12. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on KSKN (CW Network).

The conference is set to grow in the coming years, but today’s game will be the only between Pac-12 opponent this season. The Cougars and Beavers will play twice next year, as the teams filled their slates without a Mountain West scheduling agreement.

WSU is coming off a 38-35 loss at New Mexico that ended any hope of the Cougars making the College Football Playoff. The Cougs still have bowl positioning to play for.

Meanwhile, OSU has lost five straight and hit a new low last week with a 28-0 loss to Air Force – one of the worst teams in the Mountain West.

WSU C Devin Kylany (right) not taking part in OL warmups. Looks like Brock Dieu will move to center for today’s game and Christian Hilborn will play RG. pic.twitter.com/TAke34fkOA — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 23, 2024

First round of WSU warmups underway in Corvallis pic.twitter.com/TvIBBjShhn — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 23, 2024

The stage is set… See yall tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MbXsEFDFer — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 23, 2024

Series history

Washington State holds a 57-48-3 all-time series lead over Oregon State and has dominated the last decade with nine wins in the last 10 meetings. WSU won last season 38-35 in Pullman.

Team stats

Scoring WSU OSU Points Per Game 38.9 23.2 Points Allowed Per Game 28.1 28.7 Total Yards 461.6 386.1 Yards Passing 279.4 187.7 Yards Rushing 182.2 198.4 Yards Allowed 462.4 395.0 Pass Yards Allowed 254.4 212.4 Rush Yards Allowed 178.0 182.6

Individual stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. John Mateer (WSU) 191-302 2707 26 6 Gevani McCoy (OSU) 196-334 1300 3 6 RUSHING Carries Yards TD John Mateer (WSU) 146 695 12 Anthony Hankerson (OSU) 198 917 14 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kyle Williams (WSU) 51 872 11 Trent Walker (OSU) 65 713 2

Game preview

No. 25 WSU gets road test against Oregon State, which coach Jake Dickert says is ‘not our buddy’ Several days before his Washington State team’s next challenge, a road game against fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State on Saturday afternoon, Jake Dickert wanted to make one thing clear. | Read more

Two-minute drill: No. 25 Washington State’s keys to victory against Oregon State Here is what to watch for when No. 25 Washington State visits Oregon State on Saturday afternoon … | Read more

The pick: Why No. 25 Washington State will beat Oregon State In recent road games, No. 25 Washington State has hardly produced reasons for optimism around its offense. The Cougars have won two of their past three road games, but in all three, it has been fair to wonder what happened to their offense in the second half. | Read more

More on the Cougs

How can No. 25 WSU get better play from its safeties and nickels against Oregon State? PULLMAN – Washington State may have found the perfect opportunity for its safeties and nickels to erase some of their forgettable recent outings. | Read more

WSU’s OL still shuffling personnel ahead of OSU matchup, and coach Jake Dickert to involve himself more on defense PULLMAN – Not long after Washington State’s winning streak came to an end, after New Mexico upset the Cougars last weekend, Jared Kaster gathered his offensive linemen for what he called a “heart to heart.” | Read more

‘I’ve got a sweet tooth for the end zone’: Behind WSU WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak PULLMAN – For nearly the whole game Saturday, as No. 25 Washington State tried to put away host New Mexico , Kyle Williams was bugging offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. | Read more