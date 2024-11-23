Color Scheme

Live updates: No. 25 Washington State takes on Oregon State season’s only Pac-12 Conference game

From staff reports

First quarter

15:00 – WSU 0, OSU 0: Beavers win the toss and defer to the second half. Mateer and the Cougars offense will take the field first.

Pregame

There will only be one Pac-12 team with a winning record in conference play this season.

That will be decided today, when No. 25 Washington State (8-2) travels to Reser Stadium in Corvallis to take on Oregon State (4-6), the only two official members of the Pac-12. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on KSKN (CW Network).

The conference is set to grow in the coming years, but today’s game will be the only between Pac-12 opponent this season. The Cougars and Beavers will play twice next year, as the teams filled their slates without a Mountain West scheduling agreement.

WSU is coming off a 38-35 loss at New Mexico that ended any hope of the Cougars making the College Football Playoff. The Cougs still have bowl positioning to play for.

Meanwhile, OSU has lost five straight and hit a new low last week with a 28-0 loss to Air Force – one of the worst teams in the Mountain West.

Series history

Washington State holds a 57-48-3 all-time series lead over Oregon State and has dominated the last decade with nine wins in the last 10 meetings. WSU won last season 38-35 in Pullman.

Team stats

Scoring WSU OSU
Points Per Game 38.9 23.2
Points Allowed Per Game 28.1 28.7
Total Yards 461.6 386.1
     Yards Passing 279.4 187.7
     Yards Rushing 182.2 198.4
Yards Allowed 462.4 395.0
     Pass Yards Allowed 254.4 212.4
     Rush Yards Allowed 178.0 182.6

Individual stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
John Mateer (WSU) 191-302 2707 26 6
Gevani McCoy (OSU) 196-334 1300 3 6
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
John Mateer (WSU) 146 695 12
Anthony Hankerson (OSU) 198 917 14
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Kyle Williams (WSU) 51 872 11
Trent Walker (OSU) 65 713 2

Game preview

