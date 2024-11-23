Live updates: No. 25 Washington State takes on Oregon State season’s only Pac-12 Conference game

First quarter
15:00 – WSU 0, OSU 0: Beavers win the toss and defer to the second half. Mateer and the Cougars offense will take the field first. Pregame
There will only be one Pac-12 team with a winning record in conference play this season.
That will be decided today, when
No. 25 Washington State (8-2) travels to Reser Stadium in Corvallis to take on Oregon State (4-6), the only two official members of the Pac-12. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on KSKN (CW Network).
The conference is set to grow in the coming years, but today’s game will be the only between Pac-12 opponent this season. The Cougars and Beavers will play twice next year, as the teams filled their slates without a Mountain West scheduling agreement.
WSU is coming off a 38-35 loss at New Mexico that ended any hope of the Cougars making the College Football Playoff. The Cougs still have bowl positioning to play for.
Meanwhile, OSU has lost five straight and hit a new low last week with a 28-0 loss to Air Force – one of the worst teams in the Mountain West.
Series history
Washington State holds a
57-48-3 all-time series lead over Oregon State and has dominated the last decade with nine wins in the last 10 meetings. WSU won last season 38-35 in Pullman.
Team stats
Scoring
WSU
OSU
Points Per Game
38.9
23.2
Points Allowed Per Game
28.1
28.7
Total Yards
461.6
386.1
Yards Passing
279.4
187.7
Yards Rushing
182.2
198.4
Yards Allowed
462.4
395.0
Pass Yards Allowed
254.4
212.4
Rush Yards Allowed
178.0
182.6
Individual stats
PASSING
Att.-Comp.
Yards
TD
Int.
John Mateer (WSU)
191-302
2707
26
6
Gevani McCoy (OSU)
196-334
1300
3
6
RUSHING
Carries
Yards
TD
John Mateer (WSU)
146
695
12
Anthony Hankerson (OSU)
198
917
14
RECEIVING
Receptions
Yards
TD
Kyle Williams (WSU)
51
872
11
Trent Walker (OSU)
65
713
2
Game preview
Several days before his Washington State team’s next challenge, a road game against fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State on Saturday afternoon, Jake Dickert wanted to make one thing clear. |
Here is what to watch for when No. 25 Washington State visits Oregon State on Saturday afternoon … |
In recent road games, No. 25 Washington State has hardly produced reasons for optimism around its offense. The Cougars have won two of their past three road games, but in all three, it has been fair to wonder what happened to their offense in the second half. |
PULLMAN – Washington State may have found the perfect opportunity for its safeties and nickels to erase some of their forgettable recent outings. |
PULLMAN – Not long after Washington State’s winning streak came to an end, after New Mexico upset the Cougars last weekend, Jared Kaster gathered his offensive linemen for what he called a “heart to heart.” |
PULLMAN – For nearly the whole game Saturday, as No. 25 Washington State tried to put away host New Mexico , Kyle Williams was bugging offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. |
On Nov. 4, 2023, the Washington State football team was shut out in the second half of a 10-7 home loss to 3-6 Stanford, the fifth consecutive defeat for coach Jake Dickert and the Cougs. It was an ugly, waterlogged loss for a plummeting program. Two days later, Dickert sounded an alarm that has not stopped ringing since. |
