This hearty turkey chili is the antidote to holiday leftovers fatigue

By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

I love turkey on Thanksgiving. This might be why I’ve been tasked with developing our team’s holiday turkey recipe three of the past four years. But there’s only so much leftover turkey I can eat reheated with the rest of the sides or in a sandwich before I get tired of it. If I’m being honest, I’m usually already over Thanksgiving once I’m done preparing the bulk of the meal.

That’s where soups, stews and chilies come in. They’re a great way to transform the poultry leftovers into something new and give them a different flavor profile. This Leftover Turkey Chili is a version of one I made a couple of years ago with the remnants of recipe testing.

It came together using only what I had in my kitchen. One of our photographers, Rey Lopez, had shared some roasted green chiles with the team that were taking up space in my fridge. I had already used the turkey carcass to make stock. (Here’s my method in case you’ve never done it: After removing the meat, put the turkey carcass in a large pot, cover it with water, add some aromatics – such as onion, celery, carrots, bay leaves, parsley stems or peppercorns – if you wish, and let it simmer for a couple of hours before straining.) I grabbed a bag of green beans from the freezer because I felt like it needed some vegetables. There’s always an onion, a couple of cans of beans and some spices in my pantry. And there you have it – turkey chili.

This time around, ground cumin lends a lovely warmth, a can of fire-roasted chiles adds smokiness and crushed red pepper flakes provide just a touch of spice. Homemade poultry stock is great if you have it, or you might have some leftover store-bought broth from preparing the holiday meal. I kept the frozen green beans in this recipe because I can always use the added nutrition after a big holiday feast, but you can throw in whatever leftover vegetables you have to put even more of the Thanksgiving meal to use.

Ladle the chili into bowls and adorn it with your favorite chili toppings, and you have a hearty, comforting meal and a welcome respite from the Thanksgiving leftovers routine.

One thing to keep in mind is that because this recipe is made with already cooked turkey, you should take that into account when considering how long the chili will last. You should consume cooked leftovers within three to four days, according to the Department of Agriculture, so assuming you roast the turkey on Thursday, you should finish off this chili by Sunday – regardless of when you prepare it. (Using an already cooked ingredient in a new recipe doesn’t magically extend its shelf life.) If you don’t plan to eat it all by then, go ahead and freeze it in individual servings to enjoy later. I look forward to enjoying the portion I have stashed in my freezer when Thanksgiving is a distant memory.

Leftover Turkey Chili

The day after Thanksgiving, put leftover turkey to good use in this chili with white beans. It features ground cumin for warmth and fire-roasted green chiles and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes for smokiness and a touch of spice. The recipe calls for frozen green beans to add more nutrition, but it also works with whatever leftover vegetables you have on hand.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium (7 ounces) yellow onion, diced

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

One (4-ounce) can fire-roasted diced green chiles

Two (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added or low-sodium white beans, such as cannellini or great northern, with their liquid

2 cups (10 ounces) diced cooked white or dark meat turkey, or a combination (skin removed, if desired)

2 cups no-salt-added or low-sodium chicken or turkey stock or broth

1 cup frozen cut green beans (no need to defrost)

Sour cream, shredded cheese and sliced pickled jalapeños, for serving

In a Dutch oven or large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, cumin, garlic powder, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion starts to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the green chiles and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the beans, turkey, stock or broth, and green beans and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the liquid is at a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chili reduces and thickens slightly, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, taste, and season with more salt and pepper, as desired. Ladle into bowls and serve hot, with sour cream, shredded cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Yield: Four servings (makes about 6 cups)

Active time: 15 minutes; Total time: 35 minutes

Storage: Refrigerate for up to three days, or freeze for up to four months.

Substitutions: Yellow onion for white onion. Canned white beans for any canned beans or 3 cups of home-cooked beans. Turkey for chicken. Frozen cut green beans for any frozen or leftover cooked vegetables.