Little River Band to play sold-out Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

The Little River Band continues to bring their classic hits to show after show, including a stop in Spokane.

The Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, in 1975. They quickly gained popularity in Australia as well as the United States.

The band’s big break came from their fourth album, “Sleeper Catcher,” in 1978. The record has gone 2-times platinum in Australia and platinum in the U.S.

The album features two of the band’s biggest songs, “Lady” and “Reminiscing.” The group is also known for songs like “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser” and “Help Is on its Way.”

Although none of the band’s original members are in the current lineup, the group tours extensively and is led by lead singer/vocalist Wayne Nelson, who joined in 1980.

The Little River Band will play a sold-out show at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday.