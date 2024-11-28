Recap and highlights: No. 3 Gonzaga bounces back at Battle 4 Atlantis with 89-73 win over No. 14 Indiana

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Gonzaga responded to a disappointing loss the way one might expect of a program that’s been on the national stage for 25 years.

So did No. 14 Indiana – for about 10 minutes.

This Thanksgiving Day battle was stuffed with highlight-reel plays, fouls, more fouls, on-court chatter and spirited play before the Zags settled into a level of play that the Hoosiers couldn’t match, even with former GU center Oumar Ballo scoring seemingly every time he touched the ball in the first half.

GU put together one of its best stretches of the young season with a 21-2 spurt in in less than six minutes to take control and didn’t let up in the second half of a 89-73 victory at Imperial Arena.

The win moved the Zags (6-1) into Friday’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis against Providence or Davidson. Indiana, which trailed Louisville by 38 points at one point Wednesday dropped to 4-2 with its second straight loss.

Gonzaga led 13-3 early, but Ballo powered the Hoosiers in front 18-16. It stayed tight until Michael Ajayi hit a putback and Khalif Battle – shortly after IU’s Luke Goode barked in his ear after a missed 3-pointer – added two free throws and a dunk.

Ben Gregg erupted for nine points in two minutes – including his first 3-pointer of the season – and Gonzaga was on top 54-33. Ryan Nembhard had three of his nine first-half assists during the spurt.

The whistles came early and often. Graham Ike had a nice start but was on the bench with two fouls in less than three minutes. Early in the second half, Ike was called for two fouls in two seconds (his third and fourth). Two seconds later, Braden Huff was tagged with his third foul. Seven seconds later, Michael Ajayi was whistled for his third foul.

Gonzaga needed its depth, and Gregg came through with a season-high 13 points, many coming against Ballo, who scored on every post GU put in front of him in the opening half. Gregg and Ike battled for back-up minutes as GU freshmen in 2020-21.

Indiana never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

The Zags’ balanced scoring was on display. Six reached double figures with Battle (16) Ajayi (15), Hickman (15), Gregg (13), Ike (14 in just 19 minutes) and Nembhard (11).

Nembhard registered his career-high 13th assist with a lob pass dunked home by Battle, bumping GU’s lead to 85-64 with four minutes left.

Ballo finished with 25 points. Mackenzie Mgbako, IU’s leading scorer at 16.6 per game, needed a late 3-pointer and basket to finish with 13 points.

