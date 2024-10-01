Prep roundup: Cadence Hyndman leads Ferris softball; Pearl Wicks scores hat trick for North Central girls soccer
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Slowpitch softball
(All at Merkel Sports Complex)
Ferris 15, Lewis and Clark 4: Cadence Hyndman had three hits, including a home run and five RBIs, and the Saxons (7-4, 6-3) beat the Tigers (5-6, 4-5). Izzy Heister led LC with two hits and two RBIs.
Deer Park 7, Cheney 4: Makenzie Reynolds had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and the Stags (4-7, 3-6) beat the Blackhawks (1-10, 1-8).
Rogers 14, Gonzaga Prep 2: Haley Bernard had a triple and two RBIs and the Pirates (3-8, 2-7) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-10, 1-8).
Ridgeline 18, East Valley 8: Ada Case had three hits, including two doubles, and the Falcons (9-2, 7-2) beat the Knights (4-7, 4-5) at Merkel Sports Complex. Dakota Morris led East Valley with three hits and three RBIs.
University 13, Central Valley 3: Claire Fulkerson went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs and the Titans (10-2, 8-1) beat the Bears (7-7, 5-4). Ella Bendele tripled and drove in CV’s three runs.
Shadle Park 32, North Central 2: Madi Keon went 5 for 6 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs and the Highlanders (8-3, 7-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-11, 0-9).
Mead 15, Mt. Spokane 25: Emme Bond went 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs and the Wildcats (11-0, 9-0) beat the Panthers (8-3, 6-3). Hope Murdock led Mead with a homer and five RBIs.
Girls soccer GSL 2A
Pullman 3, Clarkston 2: Amelia Cobos scored the deciding goal in the 64th minute and the Greyhounds (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Bantams (1-4, 1-3).
Deer Park 3, East Valley 1: Rylee Pfiefer had a goal and an assist and the visiting Stags (4-3, 2-3) defeated the Knights (4-3-1, 1-3).
North Central 7, Rogers 0: Pearl Wicks scored three goals and the Wolfpack (4-5, 2-3) defeated the Pirates (0-6, 0-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Jaelyn Luna made nine saves for the Pirates.
NE 2B
Northwest Christian 4, Davenport 2: The Crusaders (4-1-1, 1-1) defeated the visiting Gorillas (0-2, 0-1).
Freeman 10, Kettle Falls 0: Rylee Russell scored four goals, Avery Gass added one goal and two assists, and the Scotties (6-0, 4-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1).
Volleyball GSL 4A/3A
Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Mara Sandberg had 13 kills and the Bullpups (5-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-3, 1-1). Olivia Hart led Ferris with six kills.
Lewis and Clark 3, Mead 2: Simeon Paradiso had 17 kills and the Tigers (3-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 1-2). Ava Durgan led Mead with 15 kills.
Ridgeline 3, Cheney 0: Brooklyn Hillman had 10 kills and the Falcons (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-6, 0-3).
Mt. Spokane 3, Shadle Park 0: Berkeley Neilson had 12 kills, Delaney Davis had 17 assists and the Wildcats (4-1, 2-1) swept the visiting Highlanders (4-4, 1-2).
GSL 2A
Clarkston 3, Pullman 2: Reese DeGroot had 13 kills and the visiting Bantams (2-3, 2-2) beat the Greyhounds (4-3, 3-2).
Deer Park 3, East Valley 0: Camryn Chapman had 13 kills and the visiting Stags (6-1, 3-1) beat the Knights (1-6, 1-3).
North Central 3, Rogers 0: Mia Steiner had 12 kills, Jaela Susemiehl added 16 assists, and the visiting Wolfpack (3-6, 2-3) defeated the Pirates (1-5, 0-4).
Nonleague
NE 2B
Newport 3, Chewelah 0: Kaylia Earl had eight kills, Sammi Tellesen added 15 assists, and the Grizzlies (2-5, 2-5) defeated the visiting Cougars (0-5, 0-4).
Davenport 3, St. George’s 0: Chloe Hammond had 12 kills and the Gorillas (6-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Dragons (1-7, 1-4).
NE 1B
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Kaidyn Maioho had eight kills with 13 blocks and the Wildcats (6-1, 5-0) defeated the visiting Warriors (3-2, 2-2).
SE 1B
Oakesdale 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Parker Davis had 10 kills, Megan Crider added 22 assists, and the visiting Nighthawks (8-0, 7-0) defeated the Vikings (5-1, 5-1). Clare Bowechop had 13 kills for the Gar-Pal.
