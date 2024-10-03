Back at practice, Patriots receiver and former EWU standout Kendrick Bourne addresses August trade rumors

By Chris Mason Tribune News Service

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England’s Kendrick Bourne traveled with the Patriots to San Francisco last weekend, and there was a time when it was uncertain which sideline the wideout would be on for that game.

When the Patriots were pursuing Brandon Aiyuk in August, Bourne was featured heavily in trade rumors. New England was reportedly ready to send Bourne, a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder to San Francisco for the All-Pro, but Aiyuk wouldn’t agree to an extension with the Patriots and the deal fell through.

In the locker room on Thursday afternoon, Bourne, the former Eastern Washington standout, spoke for the first time since those rumors – he’s been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list – and was understanding of where the Patriots were coming from. Head coach Jerod Mayo sat down with the wideout at the time to ensure there’d be no mixed messaging.

“They were just transparent with me,” Bourne said. “They got a plan and they’re trying to see a future, trying to work on the future, trying to work on the present. They’re trying to do everything, and that’s their job. So I just look at it as them doing their job. And if I have value and they need to use me, then it’s a part of the game. So that’s just kind of how I looked at it.”

In August, Mayo was also appreciative of Bourne’s attitude.

“It was a good conversation,” Mayo said at the time. “I just wanted to make sure we cleared the air. I do believe in being transparent with the players and really just setting those guys at ease.”

Coming off an ACL tear, Bourne returned to practice Wednesday and his coaches were raving about the impact he had on the team. The veteran should be a welcome addition to a passing attack that’s ranked 32nd in the league.

“Man, the energy, the juice – you felt that immediately,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “Practice was different when he stepped on the field. The way that he carries himself, the energy that he plays with.”