Gonzaga-USC exhibition game set for Oct. 26 in Palm Springs

The date and tip time are set for the Gonzaga-USC charity exhibition game later this month in Palm Springs, California.

The teams will meet at Acrisure Arena at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported. Proceeds will benefit Eisenhower Health’s cardiovascular institute in Rancho Mirage, about 12 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

Gonzaga and USC have split four meetings, with the Trojans posting wins in 1991 and 1992.

GU handled USC 89-76 last December in Las Vegas and rolled to an 85-66 Elite Eight victory in Indianapolis in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. USC was led by Andy Enfield in both of those games, but he left to take the head coaching job at SMU after last season.

Eric Musselman, who guided Arkansas to a 74-68 upset over top-seeded Gonzaga in the 2020 Sweet 16 in San Francisco, is USC’s new head coach after taking the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament in three of five seasons.

Tickets are expected to go on sale next week and the game will be streamed on B1G+ (Bigtenplus.com).

GU-SDSU tips at 7 on CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga’s road game vs. San Diego State on Nov. 18 will tip at 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs defeated Gonzaga 84-74 last season at the McCarthey Athletic Center to take a 3-2 series lead.

Gonzaga and San Diego State will be future rivals in the Pac-12 Conference beginning in the 2026-27 season.