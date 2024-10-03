Jazz fusion Moon Hooch to play the District Bar

From staff reports

Jazz fusion trio Moon Hooch is coming to Spokane.

Since busking the streets and subways of New York and the release of their 2013 self-titled debut record, Moon Hooch has been focused on making audiences move and doing it well.

With the drums and duo saxophones, Moon Hooch have released eight studio albums, including the band’s most recent “Yesterday’s Problem,” which was released Sept. 20.

The group are known for fan favorites such as “Number 9,” “Acid Mountain,” “Nonphysical” and “Red Sky.”

Joining Moon Hooch is local DJ Bon Panda Breaks.

Moon Hooch will be playing at the District Bar on Friday and the $20 tickets can be found at sp.knittingfactory.com.