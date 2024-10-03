Prep roundup: Ashlyn Chase hat tricks in West Valley win over North Central; Ridgeline’s Emma Myers hits cycle to lead Ridgeline
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
West Valley 10, North Central 0: Ashlyn Chase had three goals and the Eagles (8-0-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (4-6, 2-4) in a GSL 2A game.
Deer Park 9, Rogers 0: Rylee Pfeifer scored two goals and assisted on another and the visiting Stags (4-2, 2-2) beat the Pirates (0-5, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game at ONE Spokane Stadium.
Clarkston 4, East Valley 1: Rebecca Skinner scored three goals and the Bantams (6-3, 2-3) beat the visiting Knights (4-4, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game.
Lakeside 8, Colville 0: Lainee Higgins had three goals and an assist as the Eagles (3-5-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-5, 0-2) in an NEA game.
Northwest Christian 7, Reardan 2: The visiting Crusaders (5-1-1, 2-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-2, 0-2) in a NE2B game.
Slowpitch softball
Ridgeline 18, North Central 0: Emma Myers hit for the cycle with two RBIs and the visiting Falcons (11-2, 8-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-12, 0-10). Gianna Haiar and Izzy Hernandez had three hits apiece for Ridgeline.
Ferris 13, Rogers 3: Ava DeLeon had three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, and the Saxons (8-4, 7-3) beat the visiting Pirates (3-9, 2-8). Aubrey Brown led Rogers with two hits and a home run.
Central Valley 17, East Valley 5: Ella Bendele had four hits, including two doubles and a home run, and the visiting Bears (8-7, 6-4) beat the Knights (4-8, 4-6). Shelby Swanson led East Valley with three hits.
University 28, Deer Park 0: Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and the Titans (11-2, 9-1) beat the visiting Stags (4-8, 3-7). Ava Thompsons went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, and Anaya Nitsche knocked in four and scored three times for U-Hi.
Shadle Park 17, Gonzaga Prep 0: McKenzie Duncan went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the Highlanders (9-3, 8-2) beat the Bullpups (1-11, 1-9). Madi Keon went 3 for 3 with three doubles for Shadle Park.
Mead 11, Lewis and Clark 4: Kayla Larsen had three hits, three RBIs and three runs and the Panthers (9-3, 7-3) beat the visiting Tigers (5-7, 4-6). Rhiannon Kilgore led LC with two hits and two RBIs.
Mt. Spokane 18, Cheney 0: Emme Bond and Avery Fox hit home runs and the visiting Wildcats (12-0, 10-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-11, 1-9).
Volleyball
GSL 4A/3A
Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Mara Sandberg had 19 kills and the Bullpups (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 2-2). Alyssa Nichols led LC with 12.
Ridgeline 3, Central Valley 0: Brooklyn Hillman and Rahni Greene had nine kills apiece and the visiting Falcons (7-0, 4-0) beat the Bears (1-5, 0-2). Keilee Eskelsen led CV with six kills.
Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: Berkeley Nielson had four aces and three blocks and the Wildcats (5-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-5, 0-3). Nina Matthews had 15 digs and two aces for University.
GSL 2A
Deer Park 3, Rogers 0: Camryn Chapman had 10 kills and the visiting Stags (7-1, 4-1) swept the Pirates (1-6, 0-5). Sydney Pernell led Rogers with six kills.
Clarkston 2, East Valley 0: Jordan Cassetto had five kills and the Bantams (3-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-7, 1-4).
West Valley 3, North Central 0: Hailey Colyar had 10 kills and the Eagles (8-0, 5-0) swept the visiting Wolfpack (3-7, 2-4). Mia Schwahn had five kills and 10 digs for North Central.
NEA
Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Ashlyn Kreuch had five aces and 17 digs and the visiting Eagles (4-1, 1-0) swept the Crimson Hawks (2-5, 0-1). Madison Morgan had six assists and an ace for Colville.
NE 2B
Freeman 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Aspen Reed had 11 kills and the Scotties (7-0, 4-0) swept the visiting Broncos (7-1, 5-1).
Northwest Christian 3, Reardan 0: Macey Shamblin had 11 kills and the Crusaders (7-1, 4-0) swept the Screaming Eagles (6-3, 4-2). Emersen Sprecher led Reardan with eight kills.
Newport 3, Kettle Falls 0: Kaylia Earl had 10 assists and the Grizzlies (3-4, 3-3) swept the visiting Bulldogs (1-5, 1-4).
Upper Columbia Academy 3, Asotin 2: The Lions (1-4, 1-4) beat the visiting Panthers (1-8, 0-5).