Thanks to his Lions beating the Seahawks, Hogan Hatten’s Idaho homecoming has been extra happy

MOSCOW, Idaho – Fresh from helping his Detroit Lions dismantle the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, long snapper Hogan Hatten headed to Moscow.

While many of his newly minted Idaho alum colleagues are probably getting their careers started in various wasy, Hatten, at age 24, is one of 32 people in the world entrusted with delivering a football on target and with velocity to the holders and punters of the multibillion-dollar National Football League.

Hatten performed the same service for the Vandals and played linebacker from 2019 to 2023. When he learned about three weeks ago that the Lions’ bye week dovetailed with Idaho’s homecoming, the Lions rookie saw an opportuntiy.

“There was a 100% chance that I would be back in Moscow,” Hatten said.

Hogan Hatten (46) celebrates a 2022 Idaho victory over Drake in Moscow. (Courtesy of Idaho athletics)

He has been making the rounds this week, bouncing between visiting former teammates and old haunts as the familiar figure he was as recently as four months ago, while offering insights on how to reach bigger goals.

“I have been driving through the city absorbing the energy of being around town again,” Hatten said. “There are things here I will remember forever.

“I overwhelmingly appreciate these coaches, this program. … I really wanted to come back, show my appreciation, and give these young guys a sense of how amazing this place is. I really want to get around and see some important faces that need to be told, ‘Thank you,’ ”

While reconnecting with old teammates at practice Wednesday, Hatten said, “I think they can look at me as something they can be, as well.”

He carries the perspective of a college football player and a pro.

“The crazy part is it is not that much different,” he said. “It is just as high stress. Making this team is these guys’ Super Bowl. For me, it was playing in my first preseason game.”

Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten works with holder Jack Fox and kicker Jake Bakes before an August preseason game against the Giants. (Tribune News Service)

But there is an understood imperative among NFL players.

“If you are not getting better, you are getting out of the league,” Hatten said.

At the same time, there is a heady rush of playing in the NFL that cannot be duplicated.

“If you could bottle the emotion of walking out of an NFL tunnel and sell that, there would be none left,” he said. “It is the best drug in the world.

“You feel like you are on the best team in the world.”

That’s easier to feel with the highly regarded Lions (3-1),

“I am in a special situation,” he said. “We might actually be the best team in the world.”

Detroit is enjoying a renaissance as a city reimagining itself after emerging from decades of decline in assembly line auto manufacturing and with the formerly woeful Lions, Hatten said. This makes it a great place to represent as an athlete.

“The city is very proud of what they have built, what they have become,” he said. “I think the city sees the football team as part of their work.”

In Monday night’s 42-29 win over the Seahawks, Hatten recorded his first NFL tackle against punt returner Dee Williams. While making the rounds of Moscow, he brought a jersey worn in that game to Marc Trivelpiece, owner of the Corner Club, which in addition to its reputation as the center of the social world for generations of UI students is also home to a trove of Vandals athletics memorabilia.

Hatten negotiated with Trivelpiece to have his framed jersey displayed next to a plaque honoring the pass receiving records of his brother, Hayden Hatten. Someone pointed out that the framed jersey is larger than the plaque.

“The guy is a legend here,” he said of his All-America brother. “He can slap me around in Idaho any time he wants.”

While he is town, Hatten plans to make the most of the homecoming experience. He expects to be at the traditional bonfire Friday. When Idaho plays Saturday against Northern Arizona, a team Hatten played four times as a Vandal, his allegiances are clear.

“There is not a school in the world I want to beat more,” the Arizona native said. “They looked my brother and I in the face and said we were not good enough to play there.”

Even as he makes his way in pro football, during his weeklong break from that world Hatten seems to be getting the hang of the alumni thing.

“This will be my first bonfire as a fan,” he said. “This will be my first game as a fan. At the end of the day, that’s what we all are, fans.”