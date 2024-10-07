10-year-old hit, injured by car in Post Falls

A 10-year-old was hit and injured by a car in Post Falls early Monday morning.

The child was walking northbound on North Greensferry Road around 8:30 a.m. when struck by a car going east on 16th Avenue, according to a news release from the City of Post Falls Police Department.

The intersection does not have a crosswalk.

The driver reported their vision was obstructed by the sun and they did not see the child walk into the road. The child was transported to Kootenai Health for treatment for a leg injury, the release said.

No charges have been filed at this time.