WSU S Jackson Lataimua doubtful for road game against Fresno State, testing Cougs’ depth in secondary

PULLMAN — Washington State might be a little thin at the safety spot for a road test against Fresno State this weekend.

Strong safety Jackson Lataimua is doubtful for the game, coach Jake Dickert said Monday, adding that he’s “hopeful” that free safety Adrian Wilson will be able to play.

Lataimua left early with an injury from WSU’s last game, a road loss to Boise State on Sept. 28, and Wilson sustained an injury in the same contest. That puts some strain on the Cougars’ safety corps, whose only fully healthy players at the moment are free safety Tyson Durant and strong safety Tanner Moku, the latter of whom will be available for Saturday’s game after getting nicked up in Boise, Dickert said.

It comes at a particularly inopportune time for WSU, which will be facing a Fresno State team that relies heavily on its passing attack, which is averaging 281 passing yards per game with quarterback Mikey Keene at the controls. The Cougs are allowing 292 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 127 of 133 FBS teams nationally, including 468 total yards per game — No. 126.

WSU nickelback Kapena Gushiken will be available for the game, Dickert said, a promising sign after Gushiken also sustained a minor injury against Boise State. Cornerback Jamorri Colson, who has missed the first five games of the season with a broken jaw, will also make his season debut this weekend.

Running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker, who missed each of WSU’s previous two games with an injury, will be available against Fresno State, Dickert said. Schlenbaker, a power back utilized most in short-yardage situations, has collected 16 carries for 49 yards and three touchdowns this fall.

Punter Nick Haberer, who is dealing with a back injury that has kept him on the shelf for each of the first five games of this season, will try to play against Fresno State, Dickert said, indicating “there’s a chance” Haberer makes his season debut. Haberer has suited up for each of the Cougs’ previous two games, a win over San Jose State and a loss to Boise State, but has yet to return to action.

In his place, expect placekicker Dean Janikowski to take up punting duties against Fresno State, same as he has all season. Janikowski has punted 18 times this year for an average distance of 41.6 yards, down a few ticks from Haberer’s 2023 average of 44.4 yards.

“We’re pushing Nick to hopefully punt,” Dickert said. “We’ll see how his body responds this week.”

Janikowski will also likely cover kickoff duties for Saturday’s game, which he has handled the previous two games in the absence of sophomore kicker Ryan Harris, who is doubtful for this weekend with a soft-tissue injury, Dickert said. Harris will need “maybe a couple more weeks” to return to action, Dickert added.

Janikowski has kicked off 13 times this season for an average distance of 62 yards, with 8 touchbacks.