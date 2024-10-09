Prep roundup: Kinley Collins scores twice for Cheney girls soccer; Brynn Hooper leads Shadle Park volleyball to win

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Cheney 4, Shadle Park 0: Kinley Collins totaled two goals and two assists and the visiting Blackhawks (3-8, 1-5) beat the Highlanders (3-9, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. The game was called with 15 minutes remaining in the second half.

University 2, Mead 1 (SO): Paige Stolp scored the tying goal in the 58th minute and the visiting Titans (6-5-1, 2-4) edged the Panthers (6-4-2, 4-2) 4-3 in a shootout. Rylee Vanos scored in the first minute of regulation for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 4, Central Valley 2: Breanna Caul scored two goals and the visiting Wildcats (8-2, 4-2) beat the Bears (1-8-1, 1-5). Lily Romey added an insurance marker with 2 minutes remaining.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Lewis and Clark 1: Jennah Wanner scored goal in the 75th minute to tie game in regulation and the Bullpups (8-3-1, 5-1) edged the visiting Tigers (8-2-2, 4-1). Amanda Pielli made six saves for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 2, Ferris 0: Seniors Emmy Van Lith and Natalie Thompson scored goals on senior night and Falcons (6-4-2, 5-1) beat Saxons (5-6, 2-3). Aliana Vokaloloma made four saves for the clean sheet.

Volleyball

Shadle Park 3, North Central 0: Brynn Hooper had 17 kills and the visiting Highlanders (6-5) swept the Wolfpack (3-9) 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 in a nonleague match. Mia Steiner had five kills for NC.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A at Manito Park: Elijah Tobin (LC) won the boys race in 17 minutes, 10 seconds and the host Tigers swept Ferris and U-Hi. Kyla Roberts (U-Hi) won the girls race in 20:33 to pace a sweep.

GSL 2A at Deer Park: Levi Aden (NC) won the boys race in 16:52 and the Wolfpack beat West Valley. WV’s Evan McKenzie placed fourth (17:31) and the Eagles topped Deer Park 16-47. Hadassah Duff (WV) won the girls race in 20:29 to lead an Eagles sweep.

Pullman at East Valley: Cade Udy (Pul) won the boys race in 18:21 to lead the visiting Greyhounds over the Knights 19-41. Veronica Garcia (EV) won the girls race in 19:58, but Pullman topped EV 26-30.

Rogers at Clarkston: Avery Peters (Cla) won the boys race in 17:22 to lead the visiting Pirates over the Bantams 23-34 at Beachview Park. Elise Stoffregen (Cla) won the girls race in 22:49 to lead Clarkston over Rogers 21-35.