Dashboard Confessional ‘hands down’ to put on rockin’ show with Boys Like Girls, Taylor Acorn at the Podium

From staff reports

Alt-rock legends Dashboard Confessional will be joined by fellow rockers Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn this weekend.

Initially the side-project of frontman Chris Carrabba, Dashboard Confessional found success quickly with an MTV Unplugged session after only their second album and high spots on the Billboard charts by their third.

With songs like “Vindicated,” “Screaming Infidelities,” “Hands Down” and “Stolen,” Dashboard Confessional was a favorite among many 2000s alt-rock fans.

Although the group took an extended break going into the 2010s, they returned with their seventh studio album in 2018 and released their eighth, “All The Truth That I Can Tell,” in 2022.

Joining Dashboard Confessional this weekend is Boys Like Girls who are also known as one of the most popular alt-rock bands of the 2000s and into the 2010s.

The group is best known for tracks like “The Great Escape,” “Love Drunk,” and “Two is Better Than One” featuring Taylor Swift.

In 2023, Boys Like Girls released their fourth studio album “Sunday at Foxwoods,” their first in over a decade.

The show with two veteran groups will also feature relative newcomer Taylor Acorn.

Acorn was initially known for her blend of country and pop in the late 2010s, but she re-routed to a more pop-punk based sound post-pandemic. Her debut full-length album, “Survival in Motion,” was released in September.

The show begins 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Podium, and tickets, starting at $58, can be purchased through TicketsWest.