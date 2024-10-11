Chart-topping Southern rockers, Blackberry Smoke, to play the Knit

From staff reports

From staff reports

Country rock band Blackberry Smoke is coming to Spokane.

Since the Georgian rock group’s founding in 2003, the band has released eight studio albums, including the most recent album “Be Right Here” in February. The group has charted twice on the Billboard top charts with albums 2015’s “Holding All The Roses” and 2016’s “Like An Arrow.”

They are known for songs like “One Horse Town,” “Good One Comin’ On,” “Waiting for the Thunder” and “Ain’t Much Left of Me.”

Drummer Brit Turner, a founding member of the band, died in March at age 57 after a diagnosis of glioblastoma, or brain cancer.

Charlie Starr leads on vocals, while Brit Turner’s brother Richard plays bass, Paul Jackson’s on guitar and Brandon Still is on the keys. In 2018, the band added touring members Benji Shanks on guitar and Preston Holcomb on percussion.

Blackberry Smoke will be bringing their mesh of country, rock, folk and blues to the Knitting Factory on Thursday. General admission tickets for $39.50 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.