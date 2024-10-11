The pick: Why Washington State will beat Fresno State

PULLMAN – Later this season, Washington State might flourish on defense. The Cougars might improve at tackling, might generate more pressure in their pass rush, might communicate better in general.

As WSU prepares for a road test against Fresno State this weekend, the Cougs are certainly emphasizing those things. Even with two weeks to practice because of their bye week, they might not gain meaningful ground, mostly because of how fundamental some of their issues are.

But against a Fresno State team that managed just two touchdowns in a loss to UNLV two weeks ago, WSU doesn’t need to be stalwart on defense.

The Cougars just need a stop or two, maybe a turnover, to secure a win over the Bulldogs. Here’s predicting that’s what will unfold .

FSU’s offensive line has proven itself most vulnerable, giving up nine sacks, including two apiece from two starters. WSU’s edge rushers have had just five sacks this year, but this is their chance to break out and disrupt Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene, who has thrown three of his six interceptions when he’s been under pressure, per Pro Football Focus.

If the Cougars have shown one strength on defense, it’s creating turnovers. They have six interceptions, and with cornerback Jamorri Colson back from injury this weekend, they’ll be in an even better spot. Expect this one to come down to the wire, but WSU will eke out a win.

The pick: Washington State 35, Fresno State 31