Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory against Fresno State

PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when Washington State visits Fresno State for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

When Fresno State has the ball …

Under quarterback Mikey Keene, the Bulldogs have registered some gaudy point totals. Fresno State scored 46 in a win over FCS Sacramento State, 48 in a win over New Mexico State and 38 in a win over New Mexico. Keene has found favorite targets in Mac Dalena, Raylen Sharpe and Jalen Moss, who have combined for five touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards receiving.

But Fresno State’s offense does have one glaring weakness – pass protection. The Bulldogs have permitted nine sacks this season, earning a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 51.9, No. 120 of 134 FBS teams nationwide. FSU has allowed 43 pressures on Keene, who hasn’t always had the time he needs in the pocket.

It might be the opportunity WSU’s pass rush needs. The Cougars have had just five sacks this season, tied for No. 116 nationally. They’ve generated plenty of pressure – transfer Syrus Webster has picked up 16 pressures, per PFF – but they have only five sacks to show for it.

That’s not nearly enough, WSU coach Jake Dickert said this week.

WSU’s edge rushers will certainly have the chance to break out. FSU right tackle Braylen Nelson has allowed two sacks, as has right guard Daniel Taumalolo. Left tackle Toreon Penright has totaled seven pressures, including one sack, and in limited snaps, tackle Kingsley Ugwu has seven total pressures.

That might open the door for WSU edges like Webster and senior Andrew Edson, plus veteran Raam Stevenson, who has two of his team’s five sacks. He missed much of WSU’s loss to Boise State with a concussion, Dickert said, but he should be back in the fold in Fresno .

“Crushing pockets and making quarterbacks uncomfortable is great,” Dickert said, “but there’s some times we need to escape. We need to use our speed. We need to cut these guys loose a little bit more so they can go rush the passer. I think that’s vital.”

Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod was questionable for his team’s last game, a 59-14 loss to UNLV two weeks ago, but he played that contest and will be available this weekend.

This season, he’s totaled 60 carries for 196 yards, an average rush of 3.3 yards, and four touchdowns. He’s forced 11 missed tackles. For WSU, that puts an emphasis on the tackling issues that have followed the Cougs around all season.

When Washington State has the ball …

When WSU quarterback John Mateer and the Cougars’ offense takes the field , they’ll do so with a key receiver back – sophomore Carlos Hernandez, whose foot injury held him out of the first five games of the season. As a true freshman, he had 24 catches for 258 yards, an average reception of 10.8 yards.

It’s an instant boost for WSU’s offense, which is coming off a forgettable showing in a 45-24 loss to Boise State two weeks ago. In that game, Mateer took seven sacks, the most the Cougars have allowed in three seasons.

With an offensive line in flux, WSU couldn’t get Mateer the time he needed, often forcing him to scramble before he could get his eyes downfield.

The Cougars spent last week’s bye and this week’s practice trying to stabilize their offensive line and establish a permanent starting five. As right tackle, Fa’alili Fa’amoe returns to full health from a knee injury. He’s been rotating in and out of the lineup, prompting left guards Rod Tialavea and Christian Hilborn to split time at that position.

That experiment is over, Dickert said. When WSU’s offense hits the field, it’ll be with its starting offensive line for the rest of the season, whatever that configuration looks like.

Regardless, Mateer will need more time to find receivers like Hernandez and seniors Kyle Williams and Kris Hutson, whose yards after catch have fueled much of their team’s offense this fall.

“The biggest thing that coach wanted to get us going back to was our fundamentals, blocking-wise,” WSU left tackle Esa Pole said.

“I think it was a big step up for us. People think that we’re taking a step backward, but I think as we stack on everything we’re learning and all the techniques that we’re stacking on top of what we know, going back to the fundamentals, I feel like, only brings everything that we’re learning along.”

Mateer and the Cougars will get a chance to put up points against a Bulldogs defense that yielded 54 points in a loss to UNLV. Mateer will need to keep an eye on FSU cornerback Cam Lockridge, who has a team-best three interceptions, plus edge Devo Bridges, who has 11 pressures. FSU has seven interceptions this season.

Otherwise, though, FSU has shown it’s vulnerable. Mateer and running back Wayshawn Parker will get a chance to take on a Bulldogs defense that’s allowing 147 rushing yards per game.