Week 6 prep football roundup: Kamden Lanphere long run leads Central Valley; Austin Clark rushes for 8 TDs in West Valley win

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 34, Cheney 6: Kamden Lanphere scored on a 48-yard run in the first quarter and the visiting Bears (5-1) handled the Blackhawks (1-5). Cheney’s touchdown came on a kickoff return.

Mt. Spokane 31, Lewis and Clark 30: Jason Bonnett intercepted a two-point conversion attempt late in the game and the Wildcats (2-4) edged the Tigers (3-3) at Union Stadium.

The Tigers trailed by seven late and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback David Conklin, who went 23 of 39 for 356 yards and two TD passes. LC went for the win, and Bonnett made the defensive stop to preserve the Wildcats win.

Mt. Spokane’s Ryker Tweedy went 19 of 28 for 254 yards and four touchdown passes, two each to Rock Franklin and Brayten Ayers – all longer than 27 yards. LC’s Mason Kershaw had eight catches for 172 yards with two TDs.

GSL 2A

West Valley 58, Clarkston 44: Austin Clark rushed for 333 yards with eight touchdowns and the visiting Eagles (6-0, 3-0) defeated the Bantams (3-3, 2-1).

Clarkston scored on a Hayden Line 34-yard pass to Ryker Craber with 5:09 left in the game to make it a one-score game, but Clark’s 35-yard TD run with 3:38 to go put it out of reach. Clark scored on runs of 23, 3, 12, 8, 63, 4, 63 and 35 yards. Craber finished with 10 catches for 160 yards with X TDs.

Rogers 28, Pullman 14: Michael Sanders caught the go-ahead TD in the third quarter, Jerry Allen iced it with an interception return in the fourth and the Pirates (3-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (1-5, 1-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Alex Peabody caught two first-half touchdown passes for Rogers. Connor Stewart led the Greyhounds with two touchdown passes.

Colville 26, East Valley 16: Brock Benson had 91 rushing yards with a touchdown and the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-2) beat the Knights (2-4) in a nonleague game. Weston Fracz led East Valley with 20 carries for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Deer Park 48, North Central 20: Shaun Naccarato carried 35 times for 314 yards with three touchdowns and the Stags (4-2, 3-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-5, 0-3) on Thursday. Aiden Martin went 16 of 21 for 144 yards with two TD passes for Deer Park. Trevelle Jones went 18 of 34 for 266 yards with two TD passes for NC, and Nick Elliott caught 11 passes for 190 yards and a score.

NEA

Riverside 40, Medical Lake 0: Ethan Wiltfong threw two touchdown passes and returned an interception 22 yards for a score and the Rams (2-4, 1-1) shut out the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 0-2). Marcus Oergel caught a TD pass and scored on a 44-yard interception return for Riverside.

NE2B

Freeman 54, Newport 28: Logan Schultz ran for three touchdowns, passed for three more and the Scotties (5-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-3, 1-3). Schultz had 25 carries for 101 yards and went 14 of 18 for 240 yards. Vance Coyner made 13 catches for 236 yards with three TDs. Brody Driver and Kutter Driver scored two touchdowns apiece for Newport.

Northwest Christian 42, Chewelah 0: Hank Riddle rushed for three touchdowns and the Crusaders (4-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Cougars (3-2, 2-1) at Central Valley High School.

Asotin 57, Reardan 13: The visiting Panthers (6-0, 3-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (2-4, 0-4). Details were unavailable.