Eastern Washington snaps losing streak with 35-28 win over No. 18 Sacramento State

From staff reports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Quarterbacks Kekoa Visperas and Jared Taylor co-captained an efficient display from Eastern Washington’s offense, and the Eagles’ defense had perhaps its best performance of the year during a must-win road game.

EWU snapped a four-game skid and scored a major morale boost, upsetting 18th-ranked Sacramento State 35-28 on Saturday night in a Big Sky matchup at Hornet Stadium.

Visperas completed 15 of 17 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, and added 45 yards and a score on the ground.

Taylor ran for 98 yards on 17 carries and scored twice.

His 23-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter capped a 10-play, 99-yard drive that put the Eagles (2-4, 1-1 Big Sky) up by 14 points with less than 3 minutes remaining.

Sacramento State answered with a touchdown, but its ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful and EWU drained the final 1:52.

The Eagles’ defense entered the game in the bottom 20 of the FCS rankings in most stat categories. It seemed like EWU might struggle again on that side of the ball after Sacramento State scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions.

EWU gave up 365 total yards, but allowed one score in the second half. The Eagles surrendered just 6 yards in the third quarter – EWU cornerback Alphonse Oywak recorded an interception late in the third.

The Eagles trailed 21-14 at the half but opened the third quarter with a scoring drive, then used their special-teams unit to seize the momentum. EWU recovered an onside kick and marched down the field again, taking a 28-21 lead on Taylor’s 14-yard TD run.

The teams traded punts in the fourth quarter before EWU clinched the win with its 99-yard drive, which spanned nearly 6 minutes of game time.

EWU totaled 441 yards and punted once. The Eagles rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per rush. The Hornets entered the game ranked second in the FCS in rushing defense (67.8 yards per game).

Eagles running back Tuna Altahir rushed for 102 yards and a score, and added a receiving TD to open second-half scoring.

Sacramento State quarterback Carson Conklin completed 21 of 35 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He went 7 of 16 for 114 yards with a TD and a pick in the second half.

EWU faces UC Davis at 4 p.m. Saturday in Cheney.