‘The Sound of Christmas,’ produced by Ellen Travolta, to feature Coeur d’Alene family, the Shotwells

From staff reports

The annual Travolta Christmas show is taking on a new look this year, as veteran stage and television actress Ellen Travolta is taking a step back from the stage and behind the scenes to present “The Sound of Christmas,” starring Jenny Shotwell and her family at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

“This show promises a captivating blend of music, heartfelt storytelling, and beloved local traditions,” the resort said in a news release.

Shotwell grew up in Olympia, but has resided with her family in Coeur d’Alene since 2020.

The Pacific Lutheran University graduate earned her bachelor’s of music in vocal performance, and went on to work in opera and musical theater. Career highlights, according to Shotwell’s website, include the world premier of “A Christmas Story” at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater on its path to Broadway; playing Marie in “La Fille du Regiment” with Tacoma Opera; Cupid in “Orpheus in the Underworld” also with Tacoma; and two times as Despina in “Cosi Fan Tutte” with Tacoma and Skagit operas. Shotwell also sang the operatic role of the Ragazza in the musical, “A Room with a View” at 5th Avenue.

Joining Shotwell will be her husband, Dalton, and children, Clark and Skye.

“ ‘The Sound of Christmas’ is poised to be the must-see event of the season,” the release said.

Tickets for the holiday show are $35 and go on sale Monday at cdachristmas.com. No children under the age of 7 will be admitted to the show.

Performances run Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Thursdays through Sundays.