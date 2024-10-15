High-scoring Spokane Chiefs continue winning ways on season-long road trip; down Moose Jaw 7-4

From staff reports

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan – Smyth Rebman and Mathis Preston scored two goals apiece and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-4 in a Western Hockey League game at Moose Jaw Events Centre on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (8-2-0-0) outshot their hosts 40-31.

Spokane led 2-1 after one period on goals by Hayden Paupanekis and Rebman. Berkly Catton made it 3-1 early in the second, his third of the season.

Moose Jaw’s Owen Barge scored just 13 seconds later to get it back to a one-goal game, but the Chiefs scored three unanswered goals in the remainder of the period, with Preston, Rebman and Shea Van Olm adding to the tally. It was Van Olm’s team-leading ninth of the season.

Mathis continued the Chiefs’ domination in the third, banging home a rebound from Paupanekis past Warriors goalie Jackson Unger just 1 minute, 13 seconds into the period.

Moose Jaw (3-5-1-0) didn’t quit, though, scoring the next two goals just 26 seconds apart by Landen McFadden and Lynden Lakovic to make it 7-4.

The scoring dried up for the rest of the period and the Chiefs cruised to victory.

Chiefs goalie Carter Esler made 27 saves for the win.

The Chiefs continue their seasonlong road trip in Brandon on Wednesday.