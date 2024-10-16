The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Annual Stone Family Field Trip returns this weekend

The annual Stone Family Field Trip returns to Liberty Lake this Friday and Saturday, headlined by singer-songwriter Allen Stone, who appears on NBC's “American Song Contest.”  (NBC)
From staff reports

The annual Stone Family Field Trip returns to Liberty Lake this Friday and Saturday.

Founded in 2017 by Eastern Washington’s own soulful star Allen Stone, the event takes place at the Zephyr Lodge and features an array of local and international artists.

Between a two-hour local artist spotlight on Saturday (that includes names like Shawn Stratte and Jojo Dodge) and a set from Blake Braley and Tristan Hart Pierce (who play the keys and guitar for Stone), the Inland Northwest will be well represented.

Out-of-towners and quickly rising artists performing include Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, Mac Ayres, Alex Lambert and Katie Tupper.

As always, the intimate event is headlined by Stone both nights.

Tickets, starting at $109.99, can be purchased at stonefamilyfieldtrip.com.