Expect a colder, wetter winter as temperatures begin to drop this week

Fall has arrived in the Inland Northwest. Leaves are changing, jack-o’-lanterns are out, a chill is coming.

After Tuesday night, the sun won’t set later than 6 p.m. again until March 9.

Tuesday could be the last day of the season above 70 degrees, said Greg Koch, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Temperatures are expected to drop this week with a breeze and showers Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows could dip below freezing to the mid-20s early Friday morning, Koch said.

The weather should moderate a little over the weekend, with temperatures creeping back into the low 60s.

Snow is forecast for the Cascades above 4,000 feet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winter driving conditions could affect Stevens and Washington passes, where more than 2 inches of snow are predicted.

“Some of that snow may not last very long this early in the season, Koch said. “But some of the higher terrain could get a couple inches around the passes.”

The autumn chill foreshadows what is predicted to be a colder and wetter than average winter. Koch said there is a 75% chance of a weak La Niña.

La Niña is a climate pattern opposite of El Niño, marked by cooler currents around the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

In general, Koch said, La Niña winters bring more precipitation to the Northwest, especially in the mountains, and cooler temperatures with occasional blasts of arctic air that can push temperatures well below normal.

The last La Niña cycle lasted three winters from 2020 to 2023. Last winter was a moderate to strong El Niño with a relatively warm and dry season, Koch said.

Extra moisture would be good news for the drought of the last year. A light snowpack led the Washington State Department of Ecology to declare a drought emergency for most of the state this spring.

More snow would also be welcome for winter recreation, after rainstorms early last December melted snowpack at area ski resorts in a rocky start to the season.

As winter approaches, Koch said it is a good time to prepare vehicles for winter travel and check tire tread. Those who drive through higher elevations should consider keeping a pair of boots, a phone charger and blanket in their vehicle.