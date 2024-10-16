Week 7 prep football preview: Undefeated Gonzaga Prep in tough three-game stretch; West Valley faces Deer Park at top of 2A standings

Every year, we try to cover at least one game for each of the Greater Spokane League football teams during the season. With 17 teams, though, it doesn’t always work out that way – especially with games later in the season with playoff implications.

Such is the case in this three-week stretch.

Last week, undefeated Gonzaga Prep faced one-loss Shadle Prep. This week, it’s one-loss Central Valley. Next week, undefeated Mead. We try to avoid covering the same team in consecutive weeks – let alone three in a row.

But we didn’t make the schedule.

Even still – with the help of the Thursday night games – through six weeks we have already given all but one school a headline this season.

We hear, how shall we say, concerns from folks about favoring one school or another over the others every year. But we really do try our hardest to spread our coverage among all the programs in the leagues. But at some point, we have to make an editorial decision to bring you the best games available.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the Week

Gonzaga Prep (6-0) at Central Valley (5-1): The Bullpups are in a three-game stretch playing teams with two losses combined between them entering play. They took care of Shadle Park 28-0 last week and face the Bears – who have scored 145 points over their past three games – on the road this week.

CV’s hot stretch has been concurrent with featured back Beau Butner becoming even more prominent in the offense – the senior has rushed for 642 yards and 11 TDs the past three weeks, and he leads the league in rushing with 821 yards on a 9.1 per carry average.

G-Prep, of course, lives by running the ball and hitting the occasional long pass once they soften up the defense. Noah Holman and Jonah Keller are Nos. 4 and 5 on the rushing yardage leader board – both have more than 560 yards to their credit with a combined 16 TDs between them – while Isaiah Docken is third in receiving yardage.

4A/3A

Mead (6-0) at Cheney (1-5): The Panthers are second to Gonzaga Prep in team rushing, by a measly 33 yards, with Keegan Mallon and Jimmy Frahm providing a lethal inside-outside tandem and quarterback JJ Leman capable of fireworks as well – he had two touchdown carries in Thursday’s 62-26 win over Ridgeline, including an 89-yard run.

Mt. Spokane (2-4) at Ferris (0-6): Friday 5 p.m. at ONE. The Wildcats have won two straight, including last week’s nail-biter against Lewis and Clark, after starting the season 0-4 to get back into the conversation for the second 3A bid to the “Round of 32.” They’ll need help to get there, but they finish the season with three straight against teams with a combined three wins.

Lewis and Clark (3-3) at Shadle Park (4-2): Friday 8 p.m. at ONE. The Tigers are pretty well locked into the GSL No. 3 seed and will face the Mid-Columbia Conference third-place team on the Tuesday after the regular season for the district’s third bid to the “Round of 32.” The Highlanders have a two-game lead with three to play for the second 3A spot.

University (1-5) at Ridgeline (2-4): The record-breaking Falcons have work to do to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year. Essentially, they need to win out and Shadle needs to lose three straight. They own a tiebreaker over Mt. Spokane, though, which is nice.

2A

West Valley (6-0, 3-0) at Deer Park (4-2, 3-1): This is the Eagles toughest challenge to an undefeated season left on their schedule, with winless North Central and one-win East Valley left in league play.

Pullman (1-5, 1-3) at North Central (1-5, 0-3): Two teams playing for pride the rest of the way. NC’s junior quarterback Trevelle Jones has opened some eyes this season.

Clarkston (3-3, 2-1) at East Valley (2-4, 1-2): The Bantams are battling with league newcomer Deer Park for the league’s second bid to the “Round of 32.”

Nonleague

Rogers (3-3) at Colville (4-2): The Pirates need two teams ahead of them to falter down the stretch to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Maybe the Crimson Hawks should petition to play up next year – they’re 2-1 against GSL 2A opponents this season.