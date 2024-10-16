Women Helping Women Fund announce 2025 keynote speaker

The Women Helping Women Fund revealed a high-profile journalist for its 2025 keynote speaker.

At an event last Friday, Women Helping Women Fund revealed Mariana Atencio, a Peabody award-winning journalist and former NBC News correspondent, as their keynote speaker for their 2025 “Give Like a Woman” event.

The fund is a nonprofit organization that promotes women’s philanthropy and raises money to support local community programs for women and children.

In the past, the nonprofit has brought keynote speakers including Megan Rapinoe, U.S. professional soccer player; Shiza Shahid, co-founder of the Malala Fund; and Sean Astin, actor most well-known for his role in “Lord of the Rings,” to speak on topics of mental health and empowerment.

“Mariana has lived some remarkable things in her young life, and she encourages everyone to just be authentic,” said Heather Hamlin, executive director of the Women Helping Women Fund. “We would hope that everyone sees themselves in a piece of her story.”

The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 at the Spokane Convention Center.

Tickets will be available for purchase through the Women Helping Women Fund website.