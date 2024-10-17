Brady Coulter shoulders the load, Pullman beats North Central 28-14

North Central Wolfpack Karden Nguyen (35)come up to tackle Pullman Greyhounds Brady Coulter (5) in the first half on Thurs. Oct. 17, 2024 at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane WA. (James Snook)

Brady Coulter rushed 41 times for 198 yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown and the Pullman Greyhounds beat the North Central Wolfpack 28-14 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game at ONE Spokane Stadium on Thursday.

Pullman built a 20-point first-half lead, withstood a Wolfpack charge in the third quarter, then used heavy doses of Coulter to move up the field and drain the clock in the fourth quarter.

At one point, Coulter had carried on 16 consecutive plays spread over two possessions for Pullman.

NC went three-and-out on its first possession and a bad snap on the punt gave Pullman the ball at the NC 18. Three plays later, Connor Stewart hit Brady Coulter on a screen pass, and he waltzed into the end zone. The extra point attempt was wide and the Greyhounds led 6-0.

On its next possession, Pullman faced third-and-22. On the first play of the second quarter, the Greyhounds completed a hook-and-lateral, with Coulter streaking down the sideline for a 46-yard gain. Two plays later, Stewart found Evan Anderson in the corner of the end zone. The pair connected again on the 2-point conversion, and Pullman led 14-0.

Pullman got the ball late in the quarter at its 41. Stewart hit Caleb Ratliff for 24 yards, then a screen to Silas Wheatley went 35 yards for a touchdown. The Greyhounds led 20-0 at the half.

The Wolfpack got on the board midway through the third quarter a short punt set them up in Pullman territory. A four-play, 40-yard drive culminated with a 7-yard TD run by Andrew Ives. After a stop, Jones hit Killian Davis for 28 yards to the Pullman 16. Three plays later, Jones connected with Adie Wright on a13-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-14.

Pullman responded with eight straight handoffs to Coulter, including a 14-yard TD run to make it 28-14.