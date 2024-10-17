Do Rams risk playing Cooper Kupp twice in four days after injury?

By Gary Klein Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES — As the Rams come out of their off week, they will play the struggling Las Vegas Raiders and the currently unbeaten Minnesota Vikings in the span of five days.

Will injured star receiver Cooper Kupp return against one or both?

That is perhaps the overarching question for the Rams as they attempt to rebound from a 1-4 start.

Kupp, 31, has been sidelined the last three games because of an ankle injury. On Wednesday, the former Eastern Washington star did not practice but went through individual drills, increasing activity that began Monday.

Coach Sean McVay continued to say there was a “possibility” that Kupp would play against the Raiders on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” McVay said before practice, “but we’ll see exactly what that means as the week progresses.”

Without Kupp and injured receiver Puka Nacua, McVay has been hamstrung as a play-caller, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has been without two of the NFL’s most dynamic play-makers.

The Rams rank 18th in the NFL in scoring (24 points per game), 16th in offense (324 yards per game) and 12th in passing (226.6 yards per game).

Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, has been plagued by injuries for two-plus seasons.

In 2022, he played in only nine games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Last season, he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that landed him on injured reserve for four games. When he returned, he struggled at times to play through an ankle injury.

Kupp appeared to be fully recovered going into this season. He caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in a season-opening overtime defeat but was injured in a Week 2 rout by the Arizona Cardinals.

Nacua was already on injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered against the Lions. Although Kupp was not put on injured reserve, the Rams were hopeful both would return by the time the Rams came out of the off week.

While Kupp has returned to the field for work with trainers, McVay said Monday that Nacua remains “a ways away.”

So the Rams are evaluating whether Kupp can withstand the movement and contact required for a player who is instrumental as a pass-catcher and blocker.

“What we’ve got to dictate and determine is, ‘All right, is he going to be ready to play like Cooper Kupp’s capable of playing?’” McVay said.

Will the short turnaround before the “Thursday Night Football” game against the Vikings factor into whether he plays against the Raiders?

“You’re mindful of that,” McVay said, “but if he’s going to be ready to go then you want him to play.

“And if not, then we’re hopeful that [next] Thursday would be the day.”

If Kupp returns to practice this week he would have only two workouts to prepare for the Raiders.

McVay indicated that Kupp’s experience would prepare him for a role if he is physically capable. So the result of his work on the field Wednesday would provide another clue.

“If [Wednesday] gives us the confidence that, ‘All right, let’s move forward, let’s give him an uptick in terms of his progression, and there’s a value in terms of what he can provide on Sunday, than that would definitely be something that I would leave the door open for.”